Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  KDDI Corp    9433   JP3496400007

KDDI CORP (9433)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

KDDI : Notice Regarding the Results of Repurchase of Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 08:08am CEST

October 4,2018

KDDI Corporation

KDDI Corporation ('KDDI') informs you the results of repurchase of own shares as follows, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, which applies pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3, of that law.

(1) Type of shares repurchased Shares of common stock
(2) Total number of shares repurchased 950,400 shares
(3) Total amount of repurchase price 2,775,105,650 yen
(4) Repurchase period From September 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018
(on a contract basis)
(5) Repurchase method Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Matters resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting on May 10, 2018

(1) Type of shares to be repurchased Shares of common stock
(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 63,000,000 shares
(Ratio to the shares outstanding: 2.62%)
(3) Total amount of repurchase price Up to 150 billion yen
(4) Repurchase period From May 11, 2018 to March 22, 2019
(5) Repurchase method Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total own shares repurchased in accordance with the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting on May 10, 2018 (as of September 30, 2018)

(1) Total number of shares repurchased 13,602,800 shares
(2) Total amount of repurchase price 40,689,002,600 yen

Disclaimer

KDDI Corporation published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 06:07:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KDDI CORP
08:08aKDDI : Notice Regarding the Results of Repurchase of Own Shares
PU
10/01KDDI : Updated IR Calendar (The schedule for earnings release of the first half ..
PU
09/26KDDI CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/13KDDI : MobiCom simplifies contracts in Mongolia with fingerprint authentication
AQ
09/05KDDI : Notice Regarding the Results of Repurchase of Own Shares
PU
09/04KDDI : "KDDI Open Innovation Fund 2" announces its investment in Mad Street Den ..
PU
09/03KDDI : Posted Integrated Report 2018 (ended March 31, 2018)
PU
08/07KDDI : Open Innovation Fund 2 Invests in Euphoria, Provider of ONE TAP SPORTS Sp..
PU
08/03KDDI : ORACOM with KDDI', Partnering with KDDI Overseas to Advance IoT Business ..
AQ
08/03KDDI : Notice Regarding the Results of Repurchase of Own Shares
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01KDDI Corp. ADR 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/01KDDI Corp. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/31SoftBank taking majority control of Line's mobile business 
01/19SoftBank telecom spin-off faces tougher environment 
2017KDDI Corp. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 152 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 618 B
Debt 2019 663 B
Yield 2019 3,33%
P/E ratio 2019 11,80
P/E ratio 2020 11,20
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
Capitalization 7 677 B
Chart KDDI CORP
Duration : Period :
KDDI Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KDDI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 408  JPY
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mirei Kuroda Chief Executive Officer
Makoto Takahashi President & Representative Director
Takashi Tanaka Chairman
Takashi Shoji Director & Head-Global Operations
Yoshiaki Uchida Representative Director & Senior GM-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KDDI CORP6.80%67 151
AT&T-12.76%246 327
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.29%197 381
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP19.90%108 249
NTT DOCOMO INC11.63%100 991
T-MOBILE US8.61%59 069
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.