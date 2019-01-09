KDDI : Notice Regarding the Results of Repurchase of Own Shares

January 9,2019

KDDI Corporation

KDDI Corporation ('KDDI') informs you the results of repurchase of own shares as follows, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, which applies pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3, of that law.

(1) Type of shares repurchased Shares of common stock (2) Total number of shares repurchased 11,606,300 shares (3) Total amount of repurchase price 30,680,770,500 yen (4) Repurchase period From December 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018

(on a contract basis) (5) Repurchase method Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Matters resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting on May 10, 2018

(1) Type of shares to be repurchased Shares of common stock (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 63,000,000 shares

(Ratio to the shares outstanding: 2.62%) (3) Total amount of repurchase price Up to 150 billion yen (4) Repurchase period From May 11, 2018 to March 22, 2019 (5) Repurchase method Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total own shares repurchased in accordance with the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting on May 10, 2018 (as of December 31, 2018)