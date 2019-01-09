Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  KDDI Corp    9433   JP3496400007

KDDI CORP (9433)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KDDI : Notice Regarding the Results of Repurchase of Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 01:34am EST

January 9,2019

KDDI Corporation

KDDI Corporation ('KDDI') informs you the results of repurchase of own shares as follows, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, which applies pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3, of that law.

(1) Type of shares repurchased Shares of common stock
(2) Total number of shares repurchased 11,606,300 shares
(3) Total amount of repurchase price 30,680,770,500 yen
(4) Repurchase period From December 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018
(on a contract basis)
(5) Repurchase method Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Matters resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting on May 10, 2018

(1) Type of shares to be repurchased Shares of common stock
(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 63,000,000 shares
(Ratio to the shares outstanding: 2.62%)
(3) Total amount of repurchase price Up to 150 billion yen
(4) Repurchase period From May 11, 2018 to March 22, 2019
(5) Repurchase method Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total own shares repurchased in accordance with the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting on May 10, 2018 (as of December 31, 2018)

(1) Total number of shares repurchased 40,324,300 shares
(2) Total amount of repurchase price 110,680,446,200 yen

Disclaimer

KDDI Corporation published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 06:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KDDI CORP
01:34aKDDI : Notice Regarding the Results of Repurchase of Own Shares
PU
01/08ORIX : Japan's younger Watanabes seek more diverse portfolios
RE
01/08KDDI and AT&T to Connect Toyota and Lexus Vehicles; Will Enhance Connectivity..
AQ
01/08KDDI : Open Innovation Fund 3 Invests in Big-Data Integration, Analysis Platform..
PU
2018SoftBank telco suffers $9 billion slump on debut after record IPO
RE
2018SoftBank telco suffers $9 billion slump on debut after record IPO
RE
2018JAPAN'S TOP THREE TELCOS TO EXCLUDE : Kyodo
RE
2018Japan's top three telcos to exclude Huawei, ZTE network equipment - Kyodo
RE
2018Japan's top three telcos to exclude Huawei, ZTE network equipment - Kyodo
RE
2018KDDI, Toyota and Accenture leverage combined data to improve taxis and manufa..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 137 B
EBIT 2019 1 020 B
Net income 2019 615 B
Debt 2019 714 B
Yield 2019 3,75%
P/E ratio 2019 10,47
P/E ratio 2020 10,21
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Capitalization 6 792 B
Chart KDDI CORP
Duration : Period :
KDDI Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KDDI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3 233  JPY
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mirei Kuroda Chief Executive Officer
Makoto Takahashi President & Representative Director
Takashi Tanaka Chairman
Takashi Shoji Director & Head-Global Operations
Yoshiaki Uchida Representative Director & Senior GM-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KDDI CORP3.37%61 447
AT&T8.23%224 817
CHINA MOBILE LTD.5.37%204 055
NTT DOCOMO INC4.25%86 267
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP10.95%74 321
T-MOBILE US6.54%58 064
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.