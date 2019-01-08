Log in
KDDI CORP (9433)
KDDI : Open Innovation Fund 3 Invests in Big-Data Integration, Analysis Platform Developer GeoSpock

01/08/2019 | 12:29am EST

―Promoting Big Data business through the Supership DataMarketing Fund Program―

January 8,2019

KDDI CORPORATION (Headquarters: Chiyoda, Tokyo, President: Makoto Takahashi) on December 17, 2018 announced its investment in GeoSpock Ltd. (Cambridge, England, CEO: Richard Baker), a developer and provider of large-scale data integration and analysis platforms. The investment is to be made through KDDI Open Innovation Fund 3 (KOIF3, operated by Global Brain Corp.), a fund that invests in venture firms that hold promise for generating synergy with KDDI group companies in the coming 5G era.

GeoSpock owns proprietary data processing technology that enables analysis of up to 1 trillion spatio-temporal data records with response times of a few seconds. This provides instantaneous analysis and visibility of enormous bodies of spatio-temporal data, enabling artificial intelligence (AI) to construct models using data sets of a scale never before possible.

The investment is being made through a network of venture firms owned by KDDI group companies, as well as the Supership DataMarketing Fund Program, an investment program designed to put knowledge and experience to optimum use, and engages in projects aimed at business collaborations with KDDI group company Supership Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo, Chairman: Takeshi Oasa).

The investment in GeoSpock will make it possible to utilize the spatio-temporal data processing technology of GeoSpock to build data platforms capable of the instantaneous data processing expected to increase in the near future. This, in turn, will enable us to support corporate customers with IoT, mobility and other areas of advanced, innovative business activity.

As KDDI Group works to achieve its goal of integrating telecommunications and life design, we will serve as a company that is always offering exciting new ideas. In this case we are doing so by generating new value of experience through investments to promote business collaborations on start-up firms developing services on a global scale.

About GeoSpock Ltd.

  • (1) Company name:GeoSpock Ltd.(2) Headquarters:Cambridge, UK(3) Established:January 2013(4) Business activities:Developing and providing data analysis and visibility platforms that implement large-scale spatio-temporal data integration and analysis.(5) Representative:Richard Baker(6) Capital:None(7) Employees:41

Disclaimer

KDDI Corporation published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 05:28:04 UTC
