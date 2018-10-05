KDDI : Updated Financial Data Page (Performance Analysis/Performance Analysis by Segment)

Operating Revenue

The Personal Services segment recorded an increase in both mobile communications revenues and energy business revenues, and an increase from the consolidation of BIGLOBE as a subsidiary, as well as increases in revenue due to expansion of the Life Design Business, including the commerce and settlement businesses to maximize the 'au Economic Zone.' Revenue also increased in the Business Services segment. As a result, consolidated operating revenue rose 6.2% year on year to ¥5,042.0 billion.

Operating Income

Consolidated operating income increased 5.5% year on year to ¥962.8 billion. Despite expenditure on strategy costs for medium to long term growth, the increase reflects an increase in mobile communications revenues and gross profit on device sales in the Personal Services segment, as well as an impact from conducting impairment of certain idle assets related to 3G services in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, and steady overall performance in the Other segments.