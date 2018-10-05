KDDI : Updated Financial Data Page (Performance Analysis/Performance Analysis by Segment)

Operating Revenue
The Personal Services segment recorded an increase in both mobile communications revenues and energy business revenues, and an increase from the consolidation of BIGLOBE as a subsidiary, as well as increases in revenue due to expansion of the Life Design Business, including the commerce and settlement businesses to maximize the 'au Economic Zone.' Revenue also increased in the Business Services segment. As a result, consolidated operating revenue rose 6.2% year on year to ¥5,042.0 billion.
Operating Income
Consolidated operating income increased 5.5% year on year to ¥962.8 billion. Despite expenditure on strategy costs for medium to long term growth, the increase reflects an increase in mobile communications revenues and gross profit on device sales in the Personal Services segment, as well as an impact from conducting impairment of certain idle assets related to 3G services in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, and steady overall performance in the Other segments.
Profit for the Year Attributable to Owners of the Parent
Consolidated operating income increased, and finance income and cost (net) increased while profit for the year attributable to non-controlling interests decreased. As a result, profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent increased 4.7% year on year to ¥572.5 billion.
Dividends per Share
We awarded full-year dividends per share of ¥90, up ¥5 year on year, amounting to a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 38.2%. Our dividend policy is to maintain the consolidated dividend payout ratio at a level above 35% while taking into consideration the investments necessary to achieve growth and ensure stable business operations. We aim to continue raising dividends through synergy between a higher consolidated dividend payout ratio and increasing earnings per share in line with higher operating income.
Disclaimer
