KDDI : Updated General Shareholder's Meeting Page

Place
'Prince Hall', 5F Annex Tower, Shinagawa Prince Hotel
Date
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Time
10:00 a.m. - 12:03 p.m.
Participating
Shareholders
89,027 (including 714 shareholders attending the meeting on the day)
Reporting and Agenda
Reporting
-
The Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated Statement of Income, and Report of the Consolidated Financial Documents audited by the accounting auditors and board of auditors for the 35th Business Period (from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019) were reported.
-
The Balance Sheet, Statement of Income for the 35th Business Period (from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019) were reported.
Agenda
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The proposal was approved and passed in its original form. (The dividend was fixed at 55.00 yen per share.)
Proposal 2: Election of Fourteen (14) Directors
The proposal was approved and passed in its original form.
