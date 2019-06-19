KDDI : Updated General Shareholder's Meeting Page

Place 'Prince Hall', 5F Annex Tower, Shinagawa Prince Hotel

Date Wednesday, June 19, 2019 Time 10:00 a.m. - 12:03 p.m. Participating

Shareholders 89,027 (including 714 shareholders attending the meeting on the day)

Reporting and Agenda

Reporting

The Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated Statement of Income, and Report of the Consolidated Financial Documents audited by the accounting auditors and board of auditors for the 35th Business Period (from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019) were reported. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Income for the 35th Business Period (from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019) were reported.

Agenda

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

The proposal was approved and passed in its original form. (The dividend was fixed at 55.00 yen per share.)

Proposal 2: Election of Fourteen (14) Directors

The proposal was approved and passed in its original form.

Notice of the 35th Annual Shareholders Meeting

Notice of The 35th Annual Shareholders Meeting & Internet Discloser of the Notice of Convocation of the 35th Annual Shareholders Meeting (1.0MB)