Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  KDDI Corp    9433   JP3496400007

KDDI CORP

(9433)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KDDI : Updated General Shareholder's Meeting Page

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 02:21am EDT
Place 'Prince Hall', 5F Annex Tower, Shinagawa Prince Hotel
Date Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Time 10:00 a.m. - 12:03 p.m.
Participating
Shareholders 		89,027 (including 714 shareholders attending the meeting on the day)

Reporting and Agenda

Reporting

  1. The Business Report, Consolidated Balance Sheet, Consolidated Statement of Income, and Report of the Consolidated Financial Documents audited by the accounting auditors and board of auditors for the 35th Business Period (from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019) were reported.
  2. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Income for the 35th Business Period (from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019) were reported.

Agenda

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

The proposal was approved and passed in its original form. (The dividend was fixed at 55.00 yen per share.)

Proposal 2: Election of Fourteen (14) Directors

The proposal was approved and passed in its original form.

Notice of the 35th Annual Shareholders Meeting

Notice of The 35th Annual Shareholders Meeting & Internet Discloser of the Notice of Convocation of the 35th Annual Shareholders Meeting (1.0MB)

Disclaimer

KDDI Corporation published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 06:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KDDI CORP
02:21aKDDI : Updated General Shareholder's Meeting Page
PU
05/30KDDI : and nreal Form Strategic Partnership to Plan, Develop Smartglasses Using ..
PU
05/23KDDI : Updated General Shareholder's Meeting Page
PU
05/23KDDI : SUMITOMO CORPORATION; KDDI, SUMITOMO CORPORATION to Enter Myanmar's Mobil..
AQ
05/23KDDI : Sumitomo jointly enter Myanmar mobile game market
AQ
05/22Japanese firms prefer to use 5G networks of domestic carriers
RE
05/22SoftBank, KDDI pull sales of new Huawei smartphones
AQ
05/22SUMITOMO : KDDI and SUMITOMO to enter Myanmar's Mobile Game Industry
AQ
05/22SoftBank brand Ymobile to delay launch of Huawei P30 Lite phone
RE
05/22URGENT : 2 Japanese mobile carriers postpone sales of new Huawei phones
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 5 151 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 609 B
Debt 2020 864 B
Yield 2020 4,01%
P/E ratio 2020 10,71
P/E ratio 2021 10,46
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
Capitalization 6 524 B
Chart KDDI CORP
Duration : Period :
KDDI Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KDDI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3 163  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Takahashi President & Representative Director
Takashi Tanaka Chairman
Takashi Shoji Director & Head-Global Operations
Yoshiaki Uchida Representative Director & Senior GM-Technology
Koji Sumiyoshi General Manager-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KDDI CORP5.82%60 850
AT&T13.17%226 895
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-7.66%183 935
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP40.66%97 998
NTT DOCOMO INC1.84%77 328
T-MOBILE US20.17%63 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About