KDDI CORP (9433)
KDDI : Updated IR Calendar (The schedule for earnings release of the first half results)

10/01/2018 | 07:12am CEST

  • Late January, 2019FY 3/2019 3rd quarter results' release and IR meeting








Dedigning The Future KDDI

1

Disclaimer

KDDI Corporation published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 05:11:06 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 150 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 617 B
Debt 2019 663 B
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 12,22
P/E ratio 2020 11,57
EV / Sales 2019 1,67x
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Capitalization 7 948 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 429  JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mirei Kuroda Chief Executive Officer
Makoto Takahashi President & Representative Director
Takashi Tanaka Chairman
Takashi Shoji Director & Head-Global Operations
Yoshiaki Uchida Representative Director & Senior GM-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KDDI CORP10.57%69 918
AT&T-13.63%242 696
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-2.65%202 716
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP24.40%111 058
NTT DOCOMO INC13.15%101 649
T-MOBILE US10.50%59 721
