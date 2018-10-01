KDDI : Updated IR Calendar (The schedule for earnings release of the first half results)
10/01/2018 | 07:12am CEST
Late January, 2019FY 3/2019 3rd quarter results' release and IR meeting
Dedigning The Future KDDI
1
Disclaimer
KDDI Corporation published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 05:11:06 UTC
Sales 2019
5 150 B
EBIT 2019
-
Net income 2019
617 B
Debt 2019
663 B
Yield 2019
3,22%
P/E ratio 2019
12,22
P/E ratio 2020
11,57
EV / Sales 2019
1,67x
EV / Sales 2020
1,59x
Capitalization
7 948 B
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends KDDI CORP
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Average target price
3 429 JPY
Spread / Average Target
9,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.