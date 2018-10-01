KDDI : Updated IR Calendar (The schedule for earnings release of the first half results)

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 5 150 B EBIT 2019 - Net income 2019 617 B Debt 2019 663 B Yield 2019 3,22% P/E ratio 2019 12,22 P/E ratio 2020 11,57 EV / Sales 2019 1,67x EV / Sales 2020 1,59x Capitalization 7 948 B Chart KDDI CORP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KDDI CORP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 3 429 JPY Spread / Average Target 9,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Mirei Kuroda Chief Executive Officer Makoto Takahashi President & Representative Director Takashi Tanaka Chairman Takashi Shoji Director & Head-Global Operations Yoshiaki Uchida Representative Director & Senior GM-Technology Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) KDDI CORP 10.57% 69 918 AT&T -13.63% 242 696 CHINA MOBILE LTD. -2.65% 202 716 SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 24.40% 111 058 NTT DOCOMO INC 13.15% 101 649 T-MOBILE US 10.50% 59 721