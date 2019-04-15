|
KDDI : Updated IR Calendar (The schedule for earnings release of the fiscal year ended March 2019)
04/15/2019 | 01:08am EDT
-
Late January, 2020FY 3/2020 3rd quarter results' release and IR meeting
Dedigning The Future KDDI
Disclaimer
KDDI Corporation published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 05:07:03 UTC
|
|
|
|
Sales 2019
|
5 108 B
|
EBIT 2019
|
-
|
Net income 2019
|
612 B
|
Debt 2019
|
874 B
|
Yield 2019
|
4,17%
|
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
9,42
|
P/E ratio 2020
|
9,37
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
1,36x
|
EV / Sales 2020
|
1,32x
|
Capitalization
|
6 083 B
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends KDDI CORP
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
19
|Average target price
|
3 163 JPY
|Spread / Average Target
|
32%