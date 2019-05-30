Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  KDDI Corp    9433   JP3496400007

KDDI CORP

(9433)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KDDI : and nreal Form Strategic Partnership to Plan, Develop Smartglasses Using XR Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 11:14pm EDT

May 31,2019

KDDI CORPORATION (Headquarters: Chiyoda, Tokyo, President: Makoto Takahashi) has formed a strategic partnership with nreal (nreal, Headquarter: Beijing, CEO: Chi Xu) to create new forms of communication and to approach Spacial Computing in the coming era of 5G, including joint planning and development of smartglasses using XR technology in Japan.

In anticipation of the changes that will be brought on by widespread 5G telecommunications technologies, KDDI is moving forward with various partner companies to begin practical testing of smartglasses in Japan from June 2019. The devices will produce new experiences to transcend time and space with using XR technology.

In this comprehensive partnership, KDDI will help with the development of domestic Japanese products using the 'light' smartglasses technology developed by nreal. KDDI will help optimize the potential of smartglasses for the Japanese domestic market through practical testing. The effort includes customization for products that are easy for Japanese consumers to wear.
The 'light' smartglasses to be used in future verification tests are going to be connected to either smartphones or computing unit equipped with the Snapdragon (TM) 845 chipset made by Qualcomm, compatible with an AR/VR app that enables position tracking for users. They are the first smartglasses with a wide 52°viewing angle with only 88g of their weight.

Yasuhisa Yamada, KDDI deputy general manager for the product and customer service sector, welcomed the strategic partnership: 'At KDDI, we anticipate the coming era of 5G technology as we work to make the world a more enjoyable place by integrating telecommunications and life design. I believe that XR technology is an essential part of that process, and through this partnership with nreal, we will create experiential value that will bring excitement to our customers. Moving forward, we will conduct verification tests using XR technology in every possible field together with our partner firms as we pursue the creation of new business models for the age of 5G.'

'I think Japan will soon be a major market for smartglasses,' said Chi Xu, CEO of nreal. 'It is a great honor for us to be involved in making next-generation spatialS computing happen in this field together with KDDI, one of the world's major telecommunications companies.'

As KDDI works to integrate telecommunications with life design, we will fulfill our role as a company that provides excitement, creating new kinds of communication through XR applications in the 5G era to generate new experiential value.

1. Comprehensive partnership overview

Joint planning and development of smartglass products for the Japanese market
Domestic verification testing in Japan with the partner company

2. Key features of nreal product

Disclaimer

KDDI Corporation published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 03:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KDDI CORP
05/30KDDI : and nreal Form Strategic Partnership to Plan, Develop Smartglasses Using ..
PU
05/23KDDI : Updated General Shareholder's Meeting Page
PU
05/23KDDI : SUMITOMO CORPORATION; KDDI, SUMITOMO CORPORATION to Enter Myanmar's Mobil..
AQ
05/23KDDI : Sumitomo jointly enter Myanmar mobile game market
AQ
05/22Japanese firms prefer to use 5G networks of domestic carriers
RE
05/22SoftBank, KDDI pull sales of new Huawei smartphones
AQ
05/22SUMITOMO : KDDI and SUMITOMO to enter Myanmar's Mobile Game Industry
AQ
05/22SoftBank brand Ymobile to delay launch of Huawei P30 Lite phone
RE
05/22URGENT : 2 Japanese mobile carriers postpone sales of new Huawei phones
AQ
05/21KDDI : SUMITOMO CORPORATION to Enter Myanmar's Mobile Game Industry
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 5 155 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 612 B
Debt 2020 864 B
Yield 2020 3,98%
P/E ratio 2020 10,84
P/E ratio 2021 10,65
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
Capitalization 6 574 B
Chart KDDI CORP
Duration : Period :
KDDI Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KDDI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 171  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Takahashi President & Representative Director
Takashi Tanaka Chairman
Takashi Shoji Director & Head-Global Operations
Yoshiaki Uchida Representative Director & Senior GM-Technology
Koji Sumiyoshi General Manager-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KDDI CORP8.05%59 888
AT&T11.81%232 879
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.91%182 721
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP47.97%105 284
NTT DOCOMO INC3.82%76 264
T-MOBILE US19.68%65 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About