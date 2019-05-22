Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  KDDI Corp    9433   JP3496400007

KDDI CORP

(9433)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank brand Ymobile to delay launch of Huawei P30 Lite phone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 01:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A salesman turns on a new Huawei P30 smartphone for a customer in Beijing

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese telco SoftBank Corp's low-cost mobile brand Ymobile said on Wednesday it would delay the launch of Huawei P30 Lite smartphone, following the imposition of trade restrictions on the Chinese manufacturer by Washington.

The smartphone from Huawei Technologies was due to go on sale on Friday but a SoftBank spokesman said the telco wanted to be confident it could sell the product in light of the U.S. restrictions.

The U.S. Commerce Department blocked Huawei from buying U.S. goods last week, a major escalation in the trade war between the world's two top economies, saying the firm was involved in activities contrary to national security.

Another Japanese telco, KDDI Corp, said on Wednesday it was putting the launch of the Huawei P30 Lite Premium handset on hold. Japan's largest telco, NTT Docomo, said it was considering putting on hold reservations for the Huawei P30 Pro smartphone.

The United States temporarily eased the restrictions on Huawei on Monday, to minimise disruption for customers. The move is likely to allow companies such as Google to continue providing support such as software updates to Huawei smartphones sold on or before May 16.

Alphabet Inc's Google suspended some business with Huawei, Reuters reported on Sunday. The firm's smartphones run on Google's Android operating system.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Sam Nussey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.85% 1154.44 Delayed Quote.9.54%
KDDI CORP -0.91% 2725 End-of-day quote.5.01%
NTT DOCOMO INC 1.67% 2525 End-of-day quote.4.23%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 3.53% 10705 End-of-day quote.52.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KDDI CORP
01:44aSoftBank brand Ymobile to delay launch of Huawei P30 Lite phone
RE
12:43aURGENT : 2 Japanese mobile carriers postpone sales of new Huawei phones
AQ
05/21KDDI : SUMITOMO CORPORATION to Enter Myanmar's Mobile Game Industry
PU
05/21KDDI : Medium-Term Management Plan
PU
05/15KDDI : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2019
PU
05/15KDDI : Notice Relating to Dividend of Retained Earnings
PU
05/15KDDI : Notice Regarding Repurchase of Own Shares (Repurchase of own shares under..
PU
05/15KDDI : Notice Regarding the Cancellation of Treasury Stock
PU
05/15KDDI : Notice of Nominees for Directors (Resolution planned, June 19, 2019)
PU
04/27KDDI : Terra Drone and KDDI Launch Drone Infrastructure Inspection Services
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 5 150 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 613 B
Debt 2020 760 B
Yield 2020 4,03%
P/E ratio 2020 10,70
P/E ratio 2021 10,50
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Capitalization 6 963 B
Chart KDDI CORP
Duration : Period :
KDDI Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KDDI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 184  JPY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Takahashi President & Representative Director
Takashi Tanaka Chairman
Takashi Shoji Director & Head-Global Operations
Yoshiaki Uchida Representative Director & Senior GM-Technology
Koji Sumiyoshi General Manager-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KDDI CORP5.01%63 224
AT&T12.79%234 923
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-1.28%191 113
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP52.82%103 338
NTT DOCOMO INC4.23%75 210
T-MOBILE US21.29%66 883
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About