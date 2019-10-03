KDDI : Announcement Regarding the Company Split (Simplified Absorption-Type Company Split) with a Consolidated Subsidiary

[Translation]

October 3, 2019

KDDI Corporation

Announcement Regarding the Company Split (Simplified Absorption-Type Company Split)

with a Consolidated Subsidiary

We would like to announce that, at a meeting of the board of directors held on October 3, 2019, subject to the acquisition of authorizations and permissions from competent authorities, and other conditions, the Company resolved to cause au Financial Holdings Corporation ("au Financial Holdings"), which is the Company's consolidated subsidiary (100% subsidiary), to succeed to, among the financial business operated by the Company, the business of operating subsidiary management functions, and planning, formulating, and promoting functions of the financial business strategies for that subsidiaries, as well as the business of promoting business collaboration with the companies we invested (collectively, the "Business"), by way of absorption-type company split, as follows, setting December 2, 2019 as the effective date (to be fixed) (the "Company Split"), and that the Company executed the Absorption-type Company Split Agreement with au Financial Holdings as of today.

Because the Company Split is a simplified absorption-type company split, in which the Business is caused to be succeeded to by the Company's 100% subsidiary, the disclosure of part of the matters and details to be disclosed is omitted.

For the overall picture of the reorganization relating to our financial business, including the Company Split, please see the Appendix "Reorganization Pertaining to KDDI Group's Financial Business" released on our website today.

1. Purpose of the Company Split

In order to strengthen our settlement and financial business, we launched the business of au Financial Holdings, which is the Company's consolidated subsidiary, on April 1, 2019 and started the "Smart Money Concept" which ensures customer satisfaction by providing comprehensive smartphone-centric settlements and financial transactions, with the aim of expanding our financial business in the medium-term management plan, commencing from the present term.

This time, by way of the Company Split, we will cause au Financial Holdings to succeed to shares of au Insurance Company, Limited (non-life insurance business) ("au Insurance Company"), LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY (life insurance business) ("Lifenet Insurance"), and Finatext Holdings Ltd. (fintech business) ("Finatext"), and will cause LDF Limited Liability Company, which owns shares of kabu.com Securities Co., Ltd. ("kabu.com Securities") to merge with au Financial Holdings, as of the same date as the Company Split. Further, by concentrating our financial business in au Financial Holdings, we will sophisticate our business and improve the convenience for our customers, through the enhanced coordination with au, expansion of financial services in each of our financial companies, and the enhancement of the risk management and compliance.

In the future, in order to promote "the Integration of Telecommunications and Life Design," which is the Company group's business strategy, and to further advance the creation of new experience values, we will extensively provide financial services by utilizing Fintech based on the Company groups' customer base, settlement platform, and the like.

In relation to Lifenet Insurance, taking into consideration that it is a listed company, we will respect the independence of its management and provide various support such as enhancement of business coordination with each company of au Financial Group and sophistication of business practices.