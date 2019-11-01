Log in
KDDI : Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2020

11/01/2019 | 02:47am EDT

November 1,2019

KDDI Corporation

KDDI announced the financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2020.

Summary

In the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, consolidated operating revenue increased 4.2% year on year, to ¥2,564.5 billion due to steady growth in both communication and non-communication fields. Consolidated operating income was down 1.4%, to ¥553.4 billion mainly due to compensation for the effects of the decline in 1Q with profit increase in 2Q driven by growth domain such as the Life Design domain and Business Services segment.
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent rose 0.6% year on year, to ¥347.5 billion.
We have achieved 54.3% of our consolidated operating income target for the full fiscal year, meaning that we are well on progress.

(Billions of yen)

1H/FY2019.3 1H/FY2020.3 FY2020.3 (E)
yoy Progress
Operating revenue 2,462.3 2,564.5 +4.2% 5,200.0 49.3%
Operating income 561.2 553.4 -1.4% 1,020.0 54.3%
Operating margin 22.8% 21.6% -1.2pt 19.6% -
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 345.5 347.5 +0.6% 620.0 56.1%
EBITDA 842.9 898.4 +6.6% 1,740.0 51.6%
EBITDA Margin 34.2% 35.0% +0.8pt 33.5% -

For more details, please refer to the following materials.

Materials

Presentation (2.2MB)

Financial Statements Summary for the six-month period ended September 30, 2019 (412KB)

Data Book (968KB)

Live webcast of presentation for institutional investors and analysts

The financial results presentation for institutional investors and analysts will be broadcast live starting from 5:00 p.m. today (JST.)

Presentations

IR E-Mail Alerts and KDDI Investor Relations App

IR E-mail Alerts is a service that informs subscribers by E-mail of updates to the Investor Relations website, financial results, and other vital up-to-the-minute information. If you wish to receive IR E-mail Alerts from KDDI, click here.
We also provide free smartphone app that deliver share prices, the latest IR news, financial information, and IR materials. Please install it.

IR E-Mail Alerts Registration

KDDI Investor Relations App

Disclaimer

KDDI Corporation published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 06:46:04 UTC
