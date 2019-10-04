KDDI : Notice Regarding the Results of Repurchase of Own Shares

October 4,2019

KDDI Corporation

KDDI Corporation ('KDDI') informs you the results of repurchase of own shares as follows, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, which applies pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3, of that law.

(1) Type of shares repurchased Shares of common stock (2) Total number of shares repurchased 3,868,500 shares (3) Total amount of repurchase price 11,070,372,950 yen (4) Repurchase period From September 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019

(on a contract basis) (5) Repurchase method Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Matters resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting on May 15, 2019

(1) Type of shares to be repurchased Shares of common stock (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 73,000,000 shares

(Ratio to the shares outstanding: 3.10%) (3) Total amount of repurchase price Up to 150 billion yen (4) Repurchase period From May 16, 2019 to December 23, 2019 (5) Repurchase method Market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total own shares repurchased in accordance with the resolution at the Board of Directors' meeting on May 15, 2019 (as of September 30, 2019)