KDDI : and LG Uplus launch CIRC's Drone G6.0―Friendly to Smart-Drone Platforms―in Japan and South Korea

04/12/2020 | 09:08pm EDT

April 13,2020

Tokyo, April 13, 2020―In summer 2020, KDDI Corporation and LG Uplus will launch Coretronic Intelligent Robotics Corporation (hereafter 'CIRC')'s G6.0, a drone compatible with smart drone platforms [1], in Japan and South Korea.
The three companies signed an operational partnership agreement on March 25, 2020. Going forward, the three companies aim to expand the drone's market in Japan and South Korea.

The G6.0 is a portable AI-friendly, fully autonomous drone that measures 500mm across and weighs less than 3kg. Highly resistant to dust and water, the drone is expected find use in monitoring and inspecting infrastructure and large facilities.
Used in conjunction with the designated G6.0 'Nest' drone port that allows the drone to depart and land with high precision and also charges the drone, the drone enables effective and safe operations without the need to send operators directly into the sites themselves.

The G6.0 is the first step of the operational partnership [2] to develop a drone platform, signed between KDDI and LG Uplus on June 27, 2019. The drone supports a connection interface and communication modules commonly used for smart-drone platforms.

The three companies will continue to expand the lineup of global models that connect to the smart-drone platform, and create new experiences and value through introducing drones to society.

See the separate sheet for details.

1. Overview of the drone

(1) Specifications of the G6.0

(2) Specifications of the 'Nest' drone port

2. Overview of CIRC

Disclaimer

KDDI Corporation published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2020 01:07:03 UTC
EPS Revisions
