KDDI CORPORATION

(9433)
Recovery beckons for Samsung as chip prices stabilise

10/03/2019 | 07:03pm EDT
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to post a fourth consecutive quarter of declining profit when it reports preliminary earnings next week, though investors will be hoping the worst has passed with chip prices showing signs of recovery.

Falling semiconductor prices and the drawn-out U.S.-China trade war have bitten into profits at the world's top memory chip and smartphone maker but analysts expect to see earnings growth next year as chip prices turn around.

"The chip market is in the process of recovery as the inventory level is falling on the supply side," said Avril Wu, an analyst at tech researcher TrendForce.

Prices for DRAM chips, which help devices perform multiple tasks, are forecast to fall by a low-single digit percentage in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the 20%-25% drop during the same period this year, TrendForce says.

Samsung is likely to flag a 60% decline in July-September operating profit to 7 trillion won ($5.8 billion) on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate, based on estimates from 28 analysts.

Chips bring in over half of Samsung's profit.

"There's growing anticipation about Samsung and the semiconductor market. It's not so bad when you look at chip prices and demand," said a Seoul-based fund manager who owns Samsung shares. He declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

While things are looking up for Samsung in terms of chip prices, analysts remain concerned about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war on major exporters like South Korea's tech giants.

"It is difficult to quantify the damage caused by the trade war, but certainly there has been conservative investment and spending by Samsung's server and mobile chip clients due to the trade war," Lee Su-bin, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said.

U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc gave a bleak profit outlook last week, citing economic and trade uncertainty.

MOMENTUM BUILDING

In the mobile business, which accounted for about 24% of total operating profit in the second quarter, Samsung is benefiting from U.S. sanctions against Chinese smartphone and network equipment rival Huawei Technologies.

Samsung's share of the European mobile market leapt to a five-year high of more than 40% in the second quarter, while Huawei's slipped below 20%, according to data from research firm Canalys.

Shoppers will be leery of buying Huawei's new flagship handset if the U.S. restrictions prevent it from carrying Google Mobile Services, analysts said.

Meanwhile, Samsung's newly launched Note series with fast 5G connection is out-selling its predecessors, market tracker Counterpoint Research said.

Samsung has also released its first foldable smartphone in South Korea and United States, giving "good momentum" despite its small contribution to income, said Eo Kyu-jin, an analyst at DB Financial Investment.

In search of growth, Samsung is pouring resources into its telecom network equipment business just as Huawei is getting locked out of such contracts due to security concerns.

Samsung said on Monday it had inked a deal to supply fifth-generation network equipment to Japan's No.2 telco firm KDDI Corp.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; additional reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hayoung Choi; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Ju-min Park
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 5 184 B
EBIT 2020 1 013 B
Net income 2020 617 B
Debt 2020 1 043 B
Yield 2020 3,80%
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,52x
EV / Sales2021 1,46x
Capitalization 6 838 B
Technical analysis trends KDDI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3 221,50  JPY
Last Close Price 2 918,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Takahashi President & Representative Director
Takashi Tanaka Chairman
Takashi Shoji Director & Head-Global Operations
Yoshiaki Uchida Representative Director & Senior GM-Technology
Koji Sumiyoshi General Manager-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KDDI CORPORATION12.49%61 231
AT&T29.92%276 497
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-11.69%169 346
NTT DOCOMO, INC.16.28%84 449
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-41.26%81 223
T-MOBILE US20.12%67 306
