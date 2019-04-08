Keane : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call

Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) (“Keane” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2019 results after market close on Monday, May 6, 2019. This release will be followed by a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Hosting the call will be Robert Drummond, Chief Executive Officer and Greg Powell, President and Chief Financial Officer.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (877) 407-9208, or for international callers, (201) 493-6784. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13689474. The replay will be available until May 21, 2019.

About Keane Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Keane is one of the largest pure-play providers of integrated well completion services in the U.S., with a focus on complex, technically demanding completion solutions. Keane's primary service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, engineered solutions and cementing, as well as other value-added service offerings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005640/en/