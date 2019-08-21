Log in
Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/21/2019 | 06:00pm EDT

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to stockholders of record as of September 4, 2019, payable on September 18, 2019.

About Kearny Financial Corp.
Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank which operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 48 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York.   At June 30, 2019, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $6.7 billion in total assets.

For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
