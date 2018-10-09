KEC International : wins New Order of Rs. 1,496 crore
10/09/2018 | 12:48pm CEST
KEC International wins New Order of Rs. 1,496 crore
Mumbai, October 09, 2018: KEC International Ltd. a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new turnkey order of Rs.1,496 crore in its Transmission & Distribution business in Bangladesh for Design, Supply and Installation of 400 kV Meghnaghat - Madunaghat Double Circuit Transmission Line. Mr. Vimal Kejriw
KEC International wins New Orders of Rs. 1,159 crore
Mumbai, October 01, 2018: KEC International Ltd. a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new turnkey orders of Rs. 1,159 crore in its Transmission & Distribution business across India, Africa, Oceania and Americas: 132 kV Transmis
EBITDA crosses Rs. 1,000 crore in FY18 | Q4 FY18 PAT up by 35% at Rs. 196 crore | Q4 Revenue up by 27% at Rs. 3,664 crore | Secured New Orders of Rs. 1,392 crore
Mumbai, May 14, 2018: KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, today announced its results for the fourth quarter (Q4 FY18) ended March 31, 2018 and full year ended March 31, 2018. Consolidated Financial Performance
