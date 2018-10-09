Log in
KEC International : wins New Order of Rs. 1,496 crore

10/09/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

KEC International wins New Order of Rs. 1,496 crore

Mumbai, October 09, 2018: KEC International Ltd. a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new turnkey order of Rs.1,496 crore in its Transmission & Distribution business in Bangladesh for Design, Supply and Installation of 400 kV Meghnaghat - Madunaghat Double Circuit Transmission Line. Mr. Vimal Kejriw

KEC International wins New Orders of Rs. 1,159 crore

Mumbai, October 01, 2018: KEC International Ltd. a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new turnkey orders of Rs. 1,159 crore in its Transmission & Distribution business across India, Africa, Oceania and Americas: 132 kV Transmis

KEC International wins New Orders of Rs. 1,010 Crore

Mumbai, August 31, 2018: KEC International Ltd. a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,010 crore across its businesses.

Press Release for Q1 FY 2019

PAT up by 38%, at Rs. 87 crore PBT up by 41%, at Rs. 135 crore Revenue up by 11%, at Rs. 2,105 crore EBITDA up by 23%, at Rs. 216 crore EBITDA margin increased to 10.3%, from 9.3%

KEC International wins New Orders of Rs. 1,357 Crore

Mumbai, July 10, 2018: KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,357 crore across its businesses.

EBITDA crosses Rs. 1,000 crore in FY18 | Q4 FY18 PAT up by 35% at Rs. 196 crore | Q4 Revenue up by 27% at Rs. 3,664 crore | Secured New Orders of Rs. 1,392 crore

Mumbai, May 14, 2018: KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, today announced its results for the fourth quarter (Q4 FY18) ended March 31, 2018 and full year ended March 31, 2018. Consolidated Financial Performance

KEC International Wins New Orders of Rs. 2,419 crore

Mumbai, March 26, 2018: KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 2,419 crore across its businesses.

Disclaimer

KEC International Limited published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 10:47:07 UTC
