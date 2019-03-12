Log in
KEC International : wins New Orders of Rs. 1,323 crore

03/12/2019 | 07:18am EDT

Mumbai, March 12, 2019: KEC International Ltd. a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs.1,323 crore across its various businesses.

Transmission & Distribution:

The T&D business has secured turnkey orders of Rs.287 crore across India, UAE and the Americas:

  • Extension of 765 kV GIS substation order from PGCIL
  • 132 kV GIS substation order in UAE
  • Various orders received by SAE Towers in the Americas

Railways :

The Railway business has secured orders for composite and overhead electrification works aggregating to Rs.644 crore in India.

Civil :

The Civil business has secured fresh and change orders for civil and construction works aggregating to Rs.91 crore from leading automobile companies.

Smart Infra :

The Smart Infra business has secured two orders as Master Service Integrator for Smart City ICT Components aggregating to Rs.233 crore for one brownfield and one greenfield smart city.

Cables :

The Cables business has secured orders of Rs.68 crore for various types of Cables/ Cabling works.

Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd commented,'We are delighted with the new order wins especially in our Railways and Smart Infra businesses. The second substation order in UAE strengthens our substation portfolio in the Middle East market. The order wins in Railways help us to further consolidate our order book and establish leadership in this sector. We are particularly enthused by the orders secured by our Smart Infra business in the core Smart City segment. These order wins give us confidence that Smart Infra business can become a significant part of KEC's overall business portfolio going forward.'

About KEC International Limited

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Solar, Smart Infra, and Cables. Globally, the Company has delivered infrastructure projects in 64 countries. It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.

About RPG Enterprises

RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, is one of India's fastest growing business groups with a turnover of Rs.23,000 Crore. The group has diverse business interests in the areas of Infrastructure, Tyres, Pharma, IT and Specialty as well as in emerging innovation led technology businesses.

Disclaimer

KEC International Limited published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:33 UTC
