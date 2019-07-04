EQTEC : Update re admission to trading of shares

4 July 2019

EQTEC plc

('EQTEC', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Update re admission to trading of the Placing Shares,

the Altair Redemption Shares and the Riverfort Conversion Shares

EQTEC plc (AIM: EQT), the technology solution company for waste gasification to energy projects, announces that further to the Company's announcement of 28 June 2019, the admission to trading on AIM of the Placing Shares, the Altair Redemption Shares and the Riverfort Conversion Shares will now take place on 9 July 2019.

The Redemption, Conversion and Placing as detailed in the Company's announcement of 28 June 2019 will now complete on 9 July 2019.

Capitalised terms used herein have the meaning give to them in the Company's announcement of 28 June 2019.

Enquiries

EQTEC plc +353 (0)21 2409 056 Ian Price - Chief Executive Officer Gerry Madden - Finance Director Strand Hanson - Nomad, Financial Adviser & Broker +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 James Harris / Richard Tulloch / Jack Botros IFC Advisory - Financial PR & IR +44 (0) 20 3934 6630 Tim Metcalfe / Miles Nolan / Zach Cohen

Notes to Editors

About EQTEC plc

EQTEC's business model involves sourcing and providing assistance in developing waste elimination projects to which it will ultimately sell its EQTEC Gasifier Technology ('EGT') and O&M services. EGT enables project developers to construct waste elimination plants and recover electrical and thermal energy from the waste streams.

EQTEC sources projects that have a local supply of waste in need of elimination and conversion. It builds relationships and brings together the developers, the waste owners, the building contractors and funders. It then supplies the energy recovery technology and provides engineering services to the projects. Furthermore, EQTEC will provide O&M services to the operating projects generating recurring revenues over the life of the projects.

The Company is quoted on AIM and trades as EQT. Further information on the Company can be found at www.eqtecplc.com.