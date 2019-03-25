Log in
KEISEI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO LTD

(9009)
Keisei Electric Railway: Yotsugi Station Covered in Special “Captain Tsubasa” Decoration

03/25/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

At Keisei Electric Railway (TOKYO: 9009), the interior of Yotsugi Station is now covered in a special decoration (wrapping) depicting designs from the popular anime “Captain Tsubasa,” which has its roots in this area.

Soccer star Iniesta at Yotsugi Station (Photo: Business Wire)

Soccer star Iniesta at Yotsugi Station (Photo: Business Wire)

This special decoration features designs associated with the anime on the station’s ceiling, walls, and floor areas. Inside the station, we also have special “ticket art” based on the original drawings of “Captain Tsubasa” author Yoichi Takahashi, and also on display is a life-size statue of soccer star Andres Iniesta (Vissel Kobe), who attended the opening ceremony and is Official Supporter of this project.

We are also using “Captain Tsubasa” themes for the platform chime melodies and automated station broadcasts, so you can enjoy stepping into the unique world view of this anime from the moment you get off the train at Yotsugi Station.


© Business Wire 2019
