KELLER GROUP PLC

(KLR)
KELLER GROUP PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review

07/01/2019 | 04:43am EDT

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 1 July 2019

Name of applicant: Keller Group plc
Name of scheme: Keller Group plc Performance Share Plan
Period of return: From: 01/01/2019 To: 30/06/2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 371,500 ordinary 10p shares
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 371,500

   

Name of contact: Kerry Porritt
Telephone number of contact: +44(0)207 616 7575
LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

© PRNewswire 2019
