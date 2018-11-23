Log in
KELLER GROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

11/23/2018 | 04:48pm CET

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMR”)
/ person closely associated (“PCA”)
a) Name Paul Withers
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status PDMR
(Provide job title)		 PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Senior Independent Director N/A
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Keller Group plc
b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
(Please state currency)		 Volume(s)
612.3p 15,000
d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		 Aggregated volume(s)
e) Date of the transaction Date: 2018.11.23
Time zone: GMT
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

   

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMR”)
/ person closely associated (“PCA”)
a) Name Graeme Cook
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status PDMR
(Provide job title)		 PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Group HR Director N/A
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Keller Group plc
b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
(Please state currency)		 Volume(s)
603.283p 8,275
d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		 Aggregated volume(s)
e) Date of the transaction Date: 2018.11.23
Time zone: GMT
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

   

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMR”)
/ person closely associated (“PCA”)
a) Name Kerry Porritt
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status PDMR
(Provide job title)		 PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Group Company Secretary N/A
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Keller Group plc
b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
(Please state currency)		 Volume(s)
605p 819
d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		 Aggregated volume(s)
e) Date of the transaction Date: 2018.11.23
Time zone: GMT
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

   

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMR”)
/ person closely associated (“PCA”)
a) Name Venu Raju
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status PDMR
(Provide job title)		 PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Engineering and Operations Director N/A
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Keller Group plc
b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223
b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
(Please state currency)		 Volume(s)
602.95p 2,000
d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)		 Aggregated volume(s)
e) Date of the transaction Date: 2018.11.23
Time zone: GMT
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

© PRNewswire 2018
