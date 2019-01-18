Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Keller Group plc    KLR   GB0004866223

KELLER GROUP PLC (KLR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/18 05:20:19 am
536.5 GBp   +2.19%
2018KELLER GROUP PLC : quaterly earnings release
2018KELLER GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2017KELLER GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Keller : adds new rig to piling fleet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 04:54am EST

Keller UK have added to their piling rig fleet after taking delivery of a new Hutte 207 MP.

The new bespoke rig is capable of installing piles in restricted access locations ranging from 450mm-900mm diameter to depths of 30m. The smaller footprint of the rig allows easier transportation and manoeuvrability in restricted area locations.

'We have noticed the increase in demand to install large diameter cased and bored piles within a restricted access location, particularly on the highways/smart motorways/ offshore barge work and inner city new large commercial property builds,' said Shaun Davison, General Manager Piling and Rail.

'This new rig will help us to meet this demand. With a mast stroke of 12m, higher torque and rotation speed along with the 40 tonne pullback, the Hutte will increase production levels far in excess of those achievable by other similar restricted access piling rigs available.'

The rig is due in service from January 2019. It is the latest addition to the wide range of Keller rigs which has also seen a JCB Minicat added to the vibro fleet, a Soilmec SR95 added to the CFA offering and a Junttan PM x22 precast rig purchased. More new rigs are planned for 2019.

Disclaimer

Keller Group plc published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 09:53:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KELLER GROUP PLC
04:54aKELLER : adds new rig to piling fleet
PU
01/15KELLER : Insider Venu Raju Purchase 8,000 Shares
AQ
01/11KELLER : Insider Michael Speakman Purchase 20,000 Shares
AQ
01/02KELLER GROUP PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
2018KELLER GROUP PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2018KELLER GROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2018KELLER GROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2018KELLER GROUP PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2018KELLER : ensures all staff are leaders when it comes to safety
PU
2018KELLER : “I'm a total health and safety geek – and proud of it&rdquo..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 148 M
EBIT 2018 99,4 M
Net income 2018 66,0 M
Debt 2018 296 M
Yield 2018 6,82%
P/E ratio 2018 5,39
P/E ratio 2019 5,26
EV / Sales 2018 0,31x
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
Capitalization 378 M
Chart KELLER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Keller Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KELLER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,53  GBP
Spread / Average Target 82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Maximillian Michaelis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter J. Hill Non-Executive Chairman
Venu Raju Executive Director & Director-Operations
Michael James Speakman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James W. G. Hind Executive Director & President-North America
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KELLER GROUP PLC6.38%491
VINCI3.28%50 630
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION0.00%35 312
LARSEN & TOUBRO-6.37%26 528
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD5.97%23 270
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD0.43%23 218
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.