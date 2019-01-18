Keller : adds new rig to piling fleet

Keller UK have added to their piling rig fleet after taking delivery of a new Hutte 207 MP.

The new bespoke rig is capable of installing piles in restricted access locations ranging from 450mm-900mm diameter to depths of 30m. The smaller footprint of the rig allows easier transportation and manoeuvrability in restricted area locations.

'We have noticed the increase in demand to install large diameter cased and bored piles within a restricted access location, particularly on the highways/smart motorways/ offshore barge work and inner city new large commercial property builds,' said Shaun Davison, General Manager Piling and Rail.

'This new rig will help us to meet this demand. With a mast stroke of 12m, higher torque and rotation speed along with the 40 tonne pullback, the Hutte will increase production levels far in excess of those achievable by other similar restricted access piling rigs available.'

The rig is due in service from January 2019. It is the latest addition to the wide range of Keller rigs which has also seen a JCB Minicat added to the vibro fleet, a Soilmec SR95 added to the CFA offering and a Junttan PM x22 precast rig purchased. More new rigs are planned for 2019.