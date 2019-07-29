Log in
KELLER GROUP PLC

KELLER GROUP PLC

(KLR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/29 03:45:08 am
620.5 GBp   -5.41%
03:05aKELLER : first-half profit plunges, but confident of full-year
RE
07/01KELLER : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PU
07/01KELLER GROUP PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
News 
Keller : first-half profit plunges, but confident of full-year

Keller : first-half profit plunges, but confident of full-year

07/29/2019 | 03:05am EDT

(Reuters) - Keller Group Plc posted a 32% drop in first-half profit on Monday as costs rose in its North America operations, but the engineering contractor stuck to its full-year expectations citing a stronger second half of the year.

The company, which provides ground improvement equipment and cable systems to the construction industry, said file:///C:/Users/U6026132/AppData/Local/Fastwire/Download/532101077/Keller%20Group%20plc%20Interim%20Results%20for%20the%20six%20months%20ended%2030%20June%202019.pdf underlying pretax profit fell to 28.9 million pounds in the six months ended June, from 42.2 million pounds a year ago.

Keller, which also provides systems and services for monitoring the safety of buildings, said the results were in line with its expectations after earlier warning in May that costs would be higher due to "unfavourable" weather.

The overall margin declined year on year, driven by the "adverse weather related inefficiencies" in the period, the company said.

Keller has been cutting down costs and exposure to unprofitable markets, and reviewing its Asia Pacific business since October after conditions in Southeast Asian markets deteriorated, leading to a decline in new orders in the region.

The company, which flagged in May that the Asia Pacific division would return to profitability in the second half of the year, said sales at the division fell 35% to 138.3 million pounds in the first half.

The company said it continued to expect a stronger second half with an improvement in margin driving higher profit, with full-year revenue expected to be broadly flat from 2018.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Gopakumar Warrier)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 242 M
EBIT 2019 108 M
Net income 2019 62,9 M
Debt 2019 246 M
Yield 2019 5,79%
P/E ratio 2019 7,53x
P/E ratio 2020 6,50x
EV / Sales2019 0,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
Capitalization 473 M
Chart KELLER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Keller Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KELLER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 817,50  GBp
Last Close Price 656,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 49,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Maximillian Michaelis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter J. Hill Non-Executive Chairman
Venu Raju Executive Director & Director-Operations
Michael James Speakman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James W. G. Hind Executive Director & President-North America
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KELLER GROUP PLC32.93%586
VINCI27.69%57 504
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION5.96%36 798
LARSEN & TOUBRO-4.53%28 343
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-7.73%22 993
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-8.30%20 492
