KELLER GROUP PLC    KLR   GB0004866223

KELLER GROUP PLC (KLR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/10 05:35:07 pm
962 GBp   -2.93%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keller : to exhibit at Highways UK exhibition

0
10/10/2018 | 05:53pm CEST

Keller UK will be exhibiting at a major infrastructure event at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham next month.

Highways UK is aimed at the people and organisations involved in the planning, building, operation and future-proofing of the UK's road network.

It is a chance to see how Keller and sister companies Phi Group and Getec can help with solutions for piling, ground improvement, retaining structures and monitoring and instrumentation on major roads projects.

'Keller has wide experience of working in the roads sector and this exhibition gives us the chance to show our capabilities and demonstrate our range of geotechnical solutions,' said Derek Taylor, Keller UK's Business Development Director.

The event will feature around 150 exhibitors and a range of keynote addresses and conversations from senior industry personalities as well as specialist theatres devoted to innovation and technology.

Attendance at the event, which runs from November 6-7, is free. For more information please visit www.highways-uk.com or to book your delegate pass, visit: https://worldregsys.uk/eie_huk18_tvr101/

Disclaimer

Keller Group plc published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 15:52:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 156 M
EBIT 2018 115 M
Net income 2018 73,1 M
Debt 2018 283 M
Yield 2018 3,63%
P/E ratio 2018 9,89
P/E ratio 2019 8,97
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 714 M
Chart KELLER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Keller Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KELLER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 12,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Maximillian Michaelis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter J. Hill Non-Executive Chairman
Venu Raju Executive Director & Director-Operations
Michael James Speakman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James W. G. Hind Executive Director & President-North America
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KELLER GROUP PLC1.85%940
VINCI-6.59%54 704
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-17.89%32 099
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-10.65%25 498
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.51%25 126
LARSEN & TOUBRO-3.29%23 080
