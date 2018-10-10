Keller : to exhibit at Highways UK exhibition

Keller UK will be exhibiting at a major infrastructure event at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham next month.

Highways UK is aimed at the people and organisations involved in the planning, building, operation and future-proofing of the UK's road network.

It is a chance to see how Keller and sister companies Phi Group and Getec can help with solutions for piling, ground improvement, retaining structures and monitoring and instrumentation on major roads projects.

'Keller has wide experience of working in the roads sector and this exhibition gives us the chance to show our capabilities and demonstrate our range of geotechnical solutions,' said Derek Taylor, Keller UK's Business Development Director.

The event will feature around 150 exhibitors and a range of keynote addresses and conversations from senior industry personalities as well as specialist theatres devoted to innovation and technology.

Attendance at the event, which runs from November 6-7, is free. For more information please visit www.highways-uk.com or to book your delegate pass, visit: https://worldregsys.uk/eie_huk18_tvr101/