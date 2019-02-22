Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kellogg    K

KELLOGG

(K)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/22 09:42:39 am
55.97 USD   -4.05%
09:31aKELLOGG : 8-k
PU
08:01aKELLOGG COMPANY : Elects Erica L. Mann and Roderick D. Gillum to its Board of Directors
PR
02/21KELLOGG : Insider Ownership
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kellogg : 8-K

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 09:31am EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): February 21, 2019

Kellogg Company

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

1-4171

38-0710690

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

One Kellogg Square

Battle Creek, Michigan 49016-3599

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

(269) 961-2000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2 below):

o

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

o

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

o

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

o

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

o

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange

Act.

o

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

(d) On February 21, 2019 the Board of Directors of Kellogg Company (the 'Company') elected Erica Mann as a director. Ms. Mann's initial term expires at the 2019 annual meeting of shareowners. Ms. Mann will join the Audit Committee.

On February 21, 2019, the Board of Directors also elected Roderick Gillum as a director. Mr. Gillum's initial term expires at the 2019 annual meeting of shareowners. Mr. Gillum will join the Social Responsibility and Public Policy Committee and the Manufacturing Committee.

Ms. Mann's and Mr. Gillum's compensation will be similar to other non-employee directors of the Company, which is described in the Company's proxy statement filed with the SEC on March 7, 2018.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

KELLOGG COMPANY

Date: February 22, 2019

/s/ Gary H. Pilnick

Name: Gary H. Pilnick

Title: Vice Chairman

(Back To Top)

Disclaimer

Kellogg Company published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 14:30:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KELLOGG
09:31aKELLOGG : 8-k
PU
08:15aKELLOGG CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:01aKELLOGG COMPANY : Elects Erica L. Mann and Roderick D. Gillum to its Board of Di..
PR
02/21KELLOGG : Insider Ownership
PU
02/19KELLOGG : Mondelez stock up on Pringles, Milka for fear of Brexit
RE
02/19KELLOGG : Insider Ownership
PU
02/18KELLOGG AND BALDWIN RICHARDSON FOODS : A fruitful partnership
PU
02/15KELLOGG : Insider Ownership
PU
02/15ACCENTURE : Qualcomm and Kellogg Company Create and Pilot Virtual Reality Mercha..
AQ
02/14KELLOGG : far ahead of schedule in achieving its Heart & Soul goals
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 831 M
EBIT 2019 1 879 M
Net income 2019 1 326 M
Debt 2019 8 131 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 15,13
P/E ratio 2020 13,56
EV / Sales 2019 2,05x
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
Capitalization 20 242 M
Chart KELLOGG
Duration : Period :
Kellogg Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KELLOGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 59,9 $
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven A. Cahillane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fareed A. Khan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James M. M. Jenness Director
Donald R. Knauss Lead Independent Director
Mary A. Laschinger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KELLOGG2.53%20 242
NESTLÉ13.43%280 606
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL20.93%69 912
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.64%58 752
DANONE10.23%52 670
GENERAL MILLS20.57%28 017
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.