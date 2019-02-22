Kellogg : 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): February 21, 2019

Kellogg Company

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

(d) On February 21, 2019 the Board of Directors of Kellogg Company (the 'Company') elected Erica Mann as a director. Ms. Mann's initial term expires at the 2019 annual meeting of shareowners. Ms. Mann will join the Audit Committee.

On February 21, 2019, the Board of Directors also elected Roderick Gillum as a director. Mr. Gillum's initial term expires at the 2019 annual meeting of shareowners. Mr. Gillum will join the Social Responsibility and Public Policy Committee and the Manufacturing Committee.

Ms. Mann's and Mr. Gillum's compensation will be similar to other non-employee directors of the Company, which is described in the Company's proxy statement filed with the SEC on March 7, 2018.

