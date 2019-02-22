Log in
Kellogg    K

KELLOGG

(K)
Kellogg Company : Declares Regular Dividend of $0.56 per Share

02/22/2019 | 12:28pm EST

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.56 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on March 15, 2019, to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 5, 2019.  The ex-dividend date is March 4, 2019.  This is the 377th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

About Kellogg Company

(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by the end of 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

[K-DIV]

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-declares-regular-dividend-of-0-56-per-share-300800450.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news on KELLOGG
12:28pKELLOGG COMPANY : Declares Regular Dividend of $0.56 per Share
PR
09:31aKELLOGG : 8-k
PU
08:15aKELLOGG CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:01aKELLOGG COMPANY : Elects Erica L. Mann and Roderick D. Gillum to its Board of Di..
PR
02/21KELLOGG : Insider Ownership
PU
02/19KELLOGG : Mondelez stock up on Pringles, Milka for fear of Brexit
RE
02/19KELLOGG : Insider Ownership
PU
02/18KELLOGG AND BALDWIN RICHARDSON FOODS : A fruitful partnership
PU
02/15KELLOGG : Insider Ownership
PU
02/15ACCENTURE : Qualcomm and Kellogg Company Create and Pilot Virtual Reality Mercha..
AQ
More news
