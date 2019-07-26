Log in
Kellogg Company : Declares Regular Dividend of $0.57 per Share

0
07/26/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.57 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on September 13, 2019, to shareowners of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019.  The ex-dividend date is August 30, 2019.  As the company previously announced in April, this reflects a 2 percent increase to the quarterly dividend. This is the 379th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

About Kellogg Company

(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

[K-DIV]

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-declares-regular-dividend-of-0-57-per-share-300891768.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


© PRNewswire 2019
