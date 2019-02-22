Log in
Kellogg Company : Elects Erica L. Mann and Roderick D. Gillum to its Board of Directors

02/22/2019 | 08:01am EST

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company announced the election of Erica L. Mann and Roderick D. Gillum to its board of directors, effective today.

Tweetable Highlights:  @KelloggCompany welcomes Erica L. Mann, Roderick D. Gillum to Board of Directors

Important to helping Kellogg deliver on the emerging consumer need for progressive nutrition, Mann brings deep global expertise having previously served as President and General Manager of Pfizer Nutrition, and President and Head of Bayer's Consumer Health Division.

A native of South Africa and an Australian citizen, Mann served as Senior Vice President of Nutrition at Wyeth. She also has significant experience at other Fortune 500 companies, including Ely Lily & Company and Johnson & Johnson, and has held leadership positions in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Switzerland and the United States.

"We are delighted to welcome Erica to our board of directors," said Steve Cahillane, Chairman and CEO of Kellogg Company. "Her long track record of success in nutrition and health, combined with her knowledge of key global markets, will be of great value to our company."

A Detroit native, Gillum was previously a senior leader at General Motors Co., where he rose to become secretary to the General Motors board of directors, and later Vice President, Corporate Responsibility and Diversity. Prior to that, he was Chief Personnel, Benefits and Labor Attorney at General Motors and was the former Chairman of the General Motors Foundation. As a co-leader of the Public Policy Center, based in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Gillum developed and coordinated global policy positions on safety, trade and government relations. He is currently a principal in the Detroit office of Jackson Lewis Law Firm.

Gillum has been a trustee of W.K. Kellogg Foundation since January 2007. He also previously served as board chair in 2012-2013 and more recently as co-trustee of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust. 

A lawyer by trade, Gillum has earned a national reputation for corporate diversity and public interest initiatives – both of which are critical to Kellogg's ability to develop people as its competitive advantage and live the values of the company's founder, W.K. Kellogg. He is joining the Board as we prepare for an upcoming retirement.

"Rod is a natural fit to join our board of directors," Cahillane said. "He's been instrumental in helping direct W.K. Kellogg Foundation's important work with children in communities around the world and his perspective on how corporate-led initiatives can help shape effective and engaged workforces will be extremely beneficial."

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by the end of 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-elects-erica-l-mann-and-roderick-d-gillum-to-its-board-of-directors-300799670.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


© PRNewswire 2019
