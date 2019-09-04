Log in
Kellogg Company : Provides Additional Method of Webcast Access for Barclays Presentation

09/04/2019 | 11:17am EDT

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to technical difficulties for some users, Kellogg Company is providing an additional channel for accessing the webcast of its September 4th presentation at the 2019 Global Consumer Staples Conference at 11:15 am ET.  If you are having trouble accessing our website, you may access the webcast directly through the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1257629&tp_key=bd8241a059&tp_special=8

About Kellogg Company

(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

[K-DIV]

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-provides-additional-method-of-webcast-access-for-barclays-presentation-300911683.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


© PRNewswire 2019
