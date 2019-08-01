Log in
Kellogg Company : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

08/01/2019 | 08:01am EDT

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today published its 2019 second quarter earnings results in documents posted to the company website at https://investor.kelloggs.com/QuarterlyResults. Documents immediately available include: the financial press release and tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides. 

(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

A Current Report on Form 8-K was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on its website at www.sec.gov.

The company will also host a public conference call / webcast during which Kellogg executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow.

Live Conference Call


Date:                                   

Thursday, August 1, 2019



Time:                              

9:30 am – 10:30 am EDT



Teleconference Number:   

(855) 209-8258 in the U.S. 


(412) 542-4104 outside the U.S.


Dial-in available beginning at 9:15 am EDT, no access code needed.



Presentation Slides:         

Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, August 1 at https://investor.kelloggs.com



Webcast:                     

Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at https://investor.kelloggs.com


Participation by the press in the live Q&A session is in a listen-only mode.



Rebroadcast                              


Webcast:                

Available beginning at 1:00 pm EDT Thursday, August 1, and for at least
90 days thereafter at https://investor.kelloggs.com



Podcast:               

MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm EDT on Thursday, August 1, at https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Telephonic:                  

Available beginning at 1:30 pm EDT Thursday, August 1,
until Thursday, August 8, 2019.


(877) 344-7529 in the U.S., access code # 10132314


(412) 317-0088 outside the U.S., access code # 10132314

 

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

K-FIN

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-reports-2019-second-quarter-results-300894063.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


© PRNewswire 2019
