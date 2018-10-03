Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kellogg    K

KELLOGG (K)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kellogg Company : Sets Date for 2018 Third Quarter Results Conference Call / Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 08:57pm CEST

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) plans to issue its 2018 third quarter financial results at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. 

(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

The following documents will be available on the website, https://investor.kelloggs.com, at 8:00 am EDT: Press release, financial tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides. 

The company will also host a public conference call / webcast during which Kellogg executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Fareed Khan, Chief Financial Officer.  A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow.  A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Company website within 24 hours of the event.

 

Live Conference Call



Date:                    

Wednesday, October 31, 2018



Time:                     

9:30 am – 10:30 am EDT



Teleconference Number:

(855) 209-8258 in the U.S. 


(412) 542-4104 outside the U.S.


Dial-in available beginning at 9:15 am EDT, no access code needed.



Presentation Slides:    

Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Wednesday, October 31 at https://investor.kelloggs.com



Webcast:              

Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at https://investor.kelloggs.com



Participation by the press in the live Q&A session is in a listen-only mode.



Rebroadcast                   




Webcast:             

Available beginning at 1:00 pm EDT Wednesday, October 31, and for at least 90 days thereafter at https://investor.kelloggs.com



Podcast:                    

MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm EDT on Wednesday, October 31, at https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Telephonic:            

Available beginning at 1:30 pm EDT Wednesday, October 31,
until Wednesday, November 7, 2018.


(877) 344-7529 in the U.S., access code # 10124124


(412) 317-0088 outside the U.S., access code # 10124124

 

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

K-FIN

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-sets-date-for-2018-third-quarter-results-conference-call--webcast-300723978.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KELLOGG
08:57pKELLOGG COMPANY : Sets Date for 2018 Third Quarter Results Conference Call / Web..
PR
02:18pKELLOGG : Don't eat genetically modified foods
AQ
01:07pUNILEVER : Tops List of Food and Drink Firms Tackling Forced Labour
AQ
10/02PepsiCo margin slip clouds profit beat, North America beverage rebound
RE
10/02PepsiCo margin slip clouds profit beat, North America beverage rebound
RE
10/01KELLOGG : 8-k
PU
10/01KELLOGG CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01Food Giants Foster Small Brands -- WSJ
DJ
09/29Food Executives Look to Better Integrate Smaller Brands
DJ
09/29FDA : Honey Smacks maker found salmonella, then didn't do enough to make cereal ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01REPORT : Coke, Unilever on shortlist for GSK India nutrition unit bidding 
09/27Packaged food stocks peel back 
09/26Morgan Stanley sees headwinds for packaged good giants 
09/24Pot Stocks For Dividend Growth Investors 
09/24Got A Buck For Retirement? You're Beating Most Americans 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.