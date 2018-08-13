Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kellogg Company : Supports California Wildfire Emergency Relief Efforts

08/13/2018 | 03:12pm CEST

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company is providing cereals, bars and snacks to California families forced to evacuate their homes due to wildfires that continue to rage. Five semi-trailers, or more than 1.7 million servings, of Kellogg foods are being delivered to area food banks by its charity partner, Feeding America.

Kellogg Company logo (PRNewsFoto/Kellogg Company)

California is currently battling 17 wildfires in the northern and central portions of the state.

"Our company and our colleagues are devastated by the deaths and destruction of homes, communities and national treasures like Yosemite caused by these wildfires," said Kris Charles, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs. "We hope to provide some comfort, along with important nourishment, to people whose lives have been impacted."

Given the number of people forced to evacuate, food banks are asking for donations of high-quality  shelf-stable and nutritious food that can be eaten by people on the move. Feeding America maintains a list of local food banks for anyone interested in making a donation.

Supporting disaster relief efforts is part of Kellogg Company's global Breakfasts for Better Days™ initiative addressing food security.  In 2017 alone, the company donated 570 million servings of food to people in need around the world.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by the end of 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-supports-california-wildfire-emergency-relief-efforts-300695965.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


© PRNewswire 2018
