Kellogg Company : to Webcast Presentation at Barclays 2018 Global Consumer Staples Conference

08/17/2018 | 09:06pm CEST

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) will webcast its presentation to the Barclays 2018 Global Consumer Staples Conference live at 8:15 am EDT, Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Fareed Khan, Chief Financial Officer; Clive Sirkin, Chief Growth Officer; and Nigel Hughes, Sr. Vice President, Global Research & Development.

Presentation Slides: 

Printable slides will be available beginning at approximately 7:30 am EDT on Wednesday, September 5 at https://investor.kelloggs.com

Live Webcast:                  

Live audio webcast with on-screen slides will be available at approximately 8:00 am EDT, Wednesday, September 5 at https://investor.kelloggs.com



Replay Webcast:             

Available beginning at about 1:00 pm EDT on Wednesday, September 5 and remaining for six months.

Podcast:                           

Available beginning at about 1:00 pm EDT on Wednesday, September 5 and remaining for six months.

 

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

K-FIN

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-to-webcast-presentation-at-barclays-2018-global-consumer-staples-conference-300698444.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


