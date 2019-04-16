Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kellogg    K

KELLOGG

(K)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/15 04:02:57 pm
58.35 USD   +1.35%
02:48aKELLOGG : Foreign Sale Hits Tiny U.S. Workforce
DJ
04/15KELLOGG : Insider Ownership
PU
04/15KELLOGG : Keebler Elves Will Soon Report to Italy
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kellogg : Foreign Sale Hits Tiny U.S. Workforce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Elf Ernie Keebler and crew will report to Italians 

By Micah Maidenberg and Eric Sylvers

In a sign of the times, baker Ernie Keebler is getting a new overseas boss.

The legendary figure has for nearly a half-century run a Kellogg's factory said to churn out some of America's most-known cookies. The plant, called Hollow Tree, is part of a sale to an Italian confectionery giant.

Mr. Keebler isn't worried about layoffs or a factory closure -- a perk of being fictional. Even so, he and co-workers wait anxiously for what comes out of the recently announced $1.3 billion purchase of Keebler and other snack brands from Kellogg Co. by Italy's Ferrero Group.

The Keebler matriarch, who has seen her share of changes, is putting on a brave face for Florence in accounting, Elmer the apprentice and the rest. Kellogg's provided written responses from the Hollow Tree crew to questions from The Wall Street Journal.

"Naturally, a few of our elves were a bit nervous at the big news," Ma Keebler said, through a Kellogg's spokesperson. "I've been working the Magic Oven for a long time, and I assured the elves we will be just fine!"

Under various owners, the workers at Hollow Tree have been credited with making Keebler-brand cookies, including Chips Deluxe, E.L. Fudge Elfwich and Fudge Stripes. British baking company United Biscuits bought Keebler in 1974 and sold it in 1996. Kellogg acquired Keebler five years later.

"The elves have the same vibe as the Seven Dwarfs," said Bob Welke, a former creative executive at Leo Burnett, the advertising agency that gave birth to the elves in 1969. "Sometimes they fumbled their way to victory, but they always did the right thing."

Though Hollow Tree will end up a small corner of the Ferrero empire, its diminutive workers punch well above their weight among Keebler customers.

"I don't care if you're 3 or 70, that's what it's about, the elves in the tree," said Teresa Weese, a bus driver in Columbus, Ohio.

Ferrero said it planned to invest in Keebler: "We intend to offer employment to every elf and human directly affected by this acquisition, whether they work their magic in the Hollow Tree or elsewhere."

Naturally, the takeover is a topic of conversation among Buckets, Fast Eddie, Zack, Zoot, Leonardo and the rest of the team, from the back office to the factory's Rube Goldberg-style assembly line.

"We're no strangers to change," said the elf Chloe, an innovator and recipe taste tester.

Ernie Keebler said Doc Keebler was "practicing and perfecting his Italian baking techniques." Even Ma Keebler, he said, "loves hazelnuts and sure has some big ideas for new cookies."

Products have come and gone over the years. Some longtime Keebler fans have campaigned on Facebook for Keebler to resume making Pizzaria chips and Magic Middles cookies.

With luck, Hollow Tree may avoid the fate of other legacy factories lost in the wake of the global economy.

The Keeblers are fortunate to be in the cookie business rather than say, steel or textiles, experts say. Domestic bakery production has mostly remained in the U.S. Manufacturers want to be close to customers because of the relatively short shelf life of baked goods.

One exception was the decision of Mondelez International Inc. to move production of Oreo cookies from Chicago to Mexico.

Likely no confectioners in the U.S. or abroad can compete with Hollow Tree and its bespoke production techniques, such as using rocketry to color chocolate chips, according to Keebler TV commercials. The factory has more than a dozen employees, including relatives.

Its new owners, too, are a longtime family operation.

In 1946, sweet-shop owner Pietro Ferrero founded his namesake company in the northeast Italian town of Alba. To make up for a shortage of cocoa during World War II, he had experimented with mixing hazelnuts and chocolate.

The smell of chocolate still drifts the half mile from the Ferrero factory to central Alba if the wind is blowing in the right direction.

Mr. Ferrero's son, Michele, is credited with inventing Nutella, the chocolate-hazelnut spread, as well as Tic Tac candies. The younger Ferrero was said to have spent five years testing the shape of what became the foil-wrapped Ferrero Rocher chocolates.

Michele Ferrero's son Giovanni took over the company in 2011. He has since engineered acquisitions in the U.S., including Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars. Annual revenue surpassed $12 billion in the last fiscal year.

Old-timer Doc Keebler sounded unconcerned about any disruptions at the Hollow Tree factory. "What changes?" he said.

The Keeblers, he noted, were still making good cookies.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com and Eric Sylvers at eric.sylvers@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KELLOGG 1.35% 58.35 Delayed Quote.0.98%
LONDON SUGAR 0.12% 329.6 End-of-day quote.-1.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KELLOGG
02:48aKELLOGG : Foreign Sale Hits Tiny U.S. Workforce
DJ
04/15KELLOGG : Insider Ownership
PU
04/15KELLOGG : Keebler Elves Will Soon Report to Italy
DJ
04/11KELLOGG : Insider Ownership
PU
04/08KELLOGG COMPANY : Sets Date for 2019 First Quarter Results Conference Call / Web..
AQ
04/05KELLOGG COMPANY : Sets Date for 2019 First Quarter Results Conference Call / Web..
PR
04/05KELLOGG : Celebrate the festive season with 'Super Avurudu' at LAUGFS Supermarke..
AQ
04/03KELLOGG : selling Keebler and other brands for $1.3 billion
AQ
04/02KELLOGG : sells food assets to Ferrero for $1.3bn
AQ
04/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Wirecard, Thales, Boeing, Novartis
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 888 M
EBIT 2019 1 869 M
Net income 2019 1 402 M
Debt 2019 8 597 M
Yield 2019 3,98%
P/E ratio 2019 14,41
P/E ratio 2020 13,47
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
Capitalization 20 056 M
Chart KELLOGG
Duration : Period :
Kellogg Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KELLOGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 58,9 $
Spread / Average Target 0,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven A. Cahillane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fareed A. Khan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James M. M. Jenness Director
Donald R. Knauss Lead Independent Director
Mary A. Laschinger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KELLOGG0.98%20 056
NESTLÉ19.71%294 296
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL25.61%71 810
DANONE13.77%53 515
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.00%40 229
GENERAL MILLS32.82%30 874
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About