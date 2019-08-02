Log in
KELLOGG

(K)
  Report  
08/02 04:01:42 pm
63.4 USD   -0.36%
06:15pKELLOGG : Form 10-Q
PU
08/01GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/01Consumer Cos Down After Mixed Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Kellogg : Form 10-Q

08/02/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

Select the XBRL icon to open the full XBRL Filing in S&P's XBRL Reader. Select the XML icon to download the raw xml feed, to open in another reader.

XBRL 1. Full XBRL Filing
XML 2. XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION SCHEMA DOCUMENT
XML 3. XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION CALCULATION LINKBASE DOCUMENT
XML 4. XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION DEFINITION LINKBASE DOCUMENT
XML 5. XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION LABEL LINKBASE DOCUMENT
XML 6. XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION PRESENTATION LINKBASE DOCUMENT

Note: This document was filed with the SEC in XBRL format, as allowed by the recent EDGAR system modernization. S&P cannot take responsibility for its appearance, layout, or legibility.

Disclaimer

Kellogg Company published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 22:14:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 489 M
EBIT 2019 1 796 M
Net income 2019 1 182 M
Debt 2019 7 873 M
Yield 2019 3,61%
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,18x
EV / Sales2020 2,22x
Capitalization 21 588 M
Chart KELLOGG
Duration : Period :
Kellogg Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KELLOGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 62,45  $
Last Close Price 63,40  $
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven A. Cahillane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fareed A. Khan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James M. M. Jenness Director
Donald R. Knauss Lead Independent Director
Mary A. Laschinger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KELLOGG2.12%21 666
NESTLÉ S.A.32.46%307 176
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL33.97%77 343
DANONE28.66%56 723
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-24.42%39 685
GENERAL MILLS36.39%32 512
