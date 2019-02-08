Log in
Kellogg : Insider Ownership

02/08/2019 | 04:50pm EST
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Hirst Alistair D
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
KELLOGG CO [K] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Senior Vice President
ONE KELLOGG SQUARE, P O BOX 3599 3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)
01/01/2019
BATTLE CREEK, MI 49016-3599 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Reporting
_X_ Form Filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form Filed by More than One Reporting Person
1.Title of Security
(Instr. 3) 		2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8) 		4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 		5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned at end of Issuer's Fiscal Year
(Instr. 3 and 4) 		6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4) 		7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common 01/01/2019 J(1) 599.2309 A $0 26,233.2006(2) D
Common 01/01/2019 J(3) 11.111 A $0 345.076 I By 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan
Common 638 I Held in Trust
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number. SEC 2270 (9-02)

1. Title of Derivative Security
(Instr. 3) 		2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8) 		5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4, and 5) 		6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
(Month/Day/Year) 		7. Title and Amount of Underlying Securities
(Instr. 3 and 4) 		8. Price of Derivative Security
(Instr. 5) 		9. Number of Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned at End of Issuer's Fiscal Year
(Instr. 4) 		10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4) 		11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
(A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Hirst Alistair D
ONE KELLOGG SQUARE
P O BOX 3599
BATTLE CREEK, MI 49016-3599 		Senior Vice President

Signatures

Gary H. Pilnick, Attorney-in-Fact 02/08/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person Date

Explanation of Responses:

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Shares acquired under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan in 2018.
(2) Includes shares acquired under the Company's 2002 Employee Stock Purchase Plan in 2018.
(3) Shares increased to the filer's Company Stock Fund account under the Kellogg Company Savings and Investment Plan during 2018.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space provided is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.(Back To Top)

Disclaimer

Kellogg Company published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 21:49:08 UTC
