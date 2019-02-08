Kellogg : Insider Ownership

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Hirst Alistair D 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

KELLOGG CO [K]
Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Director
10% Owner
Officer (give title below)
Other (specify below)
Senior Vice President
ONE KELLOGG SQUARE, P O BOX 3599
Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)

01/01/2019
BATTLE CREEK, MI 49016-3599
If Amendment, Date Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

Individual or Joint/Group Reporting

Form Filed by One Reporting Person

Form Filed by More than One Reporting Person
Title of Security

Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
Transaction Code

Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)

Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned at end of Issuer's Fiscal Year

Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)

Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4) Amount (A) or (D) Price Common 01/01/2019 J(1) 599.2309 A $0 26,233.2006(2) D Common 01/01/2019 J(3) 11.111 A $0 345.076 I By 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan Common 638 I Held in Trust

Title of Derivative Security

Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
Transaction Code

Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)

Date Exercisable and Expiration Date

Title and Amount of Underlying Securities

Price of Derivative Security

Number of Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned at End of Issuer's Fiscal Year

Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)

Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Hirst Alistair D

ONE KELLOGG SQUARE

P O BOX 3599

BATTLE CREEK, MI 49016-3599 Senior Vice President

Signatures

Gary H. Pilnick, Attorney-in-Fact 02/08/2019 **Signature of Reporting Person Signature of Reporting Person Date

Explanation of Responses:

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). (1) Shares acquired under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan in 2018. (2) Includes shares acquired under the Company's 2002 Employee Stock Purchase Plan in 2018. (3) Shares increased to the filer's Company Stock Fund account under the Kellogg Company Savings and Investment Plan during 2018.

