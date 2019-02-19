Kellogg : Insider Ownership
02/19/2019 | 04:44pm EST
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Section 17(a) of the Public Utility Holding Company Act of 1935 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
Estimated average burden hours per response...
0.5
(Print or Type Responses)
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
CAHILLANE STEVEN A
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
KELLOGG CO [K]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
__X__ Director
__X__ 10% Owner
__X__ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
Chairman, Pres. & CEO/Trustee
ONE KELLOGG SQUARE, P O BOX 3599
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
02/15/2019
BATTLE CREEK, MI 49016-3599
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) _X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
1.Title of Security
(Instr. 3)
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8)
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4)
7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or (D)
Price
Common
33,755
D
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
SEC 1474 (9-02)
1. Title of Derivative Security
(Instr. 3)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8)
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4, and 5)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
(Month/Day/Year)
7. Title and Amount of Underlying Securities
(Instr. 3 and 4)
8. Price of Derivative Security
(Instr. 5)
9. Number of Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
(Instr. 4)
10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Executive Compensation Units
(1)
02/15/2019
A
156.83
(1)
(1)
Common
156.83
$56.79
4,159.09
D
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
CAHILLANE STEVEN A
ONE KELLOGG SQUARE
P O BOX 3599
BATTLE CREEK, MI 49016-3599
X
X
Chairman, Pres. & CEO/Trustee
Signatures
Gary H. Pilnick, Attorney-in-Fact
02/19/2019
Signature of Reporting Person **
Date
Explanation of Responses:
*
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 4(b)(v).
**
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.
See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1)
According to the terms of the Executive Compensation Deferral Plan, each share of phantom stock units is the economic equivalent of one share of Kellogg common stock and may be paid only in stock following the last day of the reporting person's employment.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure. Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
(
)
