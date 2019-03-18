Log in
KELLOGG

(K)
Kellogg : Insider Ownership

03/18/2019 | 04:40pm EDT
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Section 17(a) of the Public Utility Holding Company Act of 1935 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL
Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

(Print or Type Responses)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
CAHILLANE STEVEN A
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
KELLOGG CO [K] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
__X__ Director __X__ 10% Owner
__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chairman, Pres. & CEO/Trustee
ONE KELLOGG SQUARE, P O BOX 3599 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/15/2019
BATTLE CREEK, MI 49016-3599 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
1.Title of Security
(Instr. 3) 		2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8) 		4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 		5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3 and 4) 		6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4) 		7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common 33,755 D
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number. SEC 1474 (9-02)

1. Title of Derivative Security
(Instr. 3) 		2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8) 		5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4, and 5) 		6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
(Month/Day/Year) 		7. Title and Amount of Underlying Securities
(Instr. 3 and 4) 		8. Price of Derivative Security
(Instr. 5) 		9. Number of Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
(Instr. 4) 		10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4) 		11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Deferred Executive Compensation Units (1) 03/15/2019 A 164.11 (1) (1) Common 164.11 $54.27 4,481.5(2) D

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
CAHILLANE STEVEN A
ONE KELLOGG SQUARE
P O BOX 3599
BATTLE CREEK, MI 49016-3599 		X X Chairman, Pres. & CEO/Trustee

Signatures

Gary H. Pilnick, Attorney-in-Fact 03/18/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person Date

Explanation of Responses:

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) According to the terms of the Executive Compensation Deferral Plan, each share of phantom stock units is the economic equivalent of one share of Kellogg common stock and may be paid only in stock following the last day of the reporting person's employment.
(2) Excludes dividends reinvested after January 1, 2019.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.(Back To Top)

Disclaimer

Kellogg Company published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 20:39:16 UTC
