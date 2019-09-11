Log in
Kellogg : Making Progress Toward a Renewable Future

0
09/11/2019 | 09:27am EDT

Around the world, Kellogg is working to make sure that our buildings have as little lasting impact on the environment as possible. Pursuing renewable energy is one important way we are doing so.

Unlike energy sources such a coal, oil and gas that are limited, our world has an unlimited supply of renewable energy from the sun, wind, geothermal heat and other sources. All along our value chain, we're harnessing these renewable natural resources as we work toward our Kellogg's® Better Days goal of creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.

Already, nearly one-quarter of our manufacturing electricity comes from renewable sources. Across our European operations, 100 percent of the electricity we used in 2018 was renewable. Additionally:

  • Our partnership with the Beryl Solar Farm in New South Wales, Australia will power our Botany manufacturing facility and Pagewood regional headquarters for at least seven years. The reduced greenhouse gas emissions from this partnership are equivalent to planting more than 2.3 million trees or taking about 30,000 cars off the road.[1]

  • Three of our facilities in Mexico have begun sourcing green power for 90 percent of their needs.

  • Our facility in Taloja, India was our first to install solar panels, which are already delivering 10 percent of the operations' power needs. Now, we're installing solar panels in our Valls, Spain facilities.

  • In North America, we are purchasing renewable electricity in our headquarters' city of Battle Creek, Mich., as well as in California and New Jersey.

We know renewable energy is the future, which is why we've committed to using 100 percent renewable electricity by 2050. Working in partnership with the nearly 200 companies who have joined RE100, we are increasing global demand for ‒ and in turn supply of ‒ renewable energy. We're also working with our local utility providers and making great strides.

So the next time you enjoy one of our delicious foods, remember that it could well have been renewable energy that toasted the corn for your Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, puffed the rice for your Kellogg's® Rice Bubbles®, or baked the wheat for your Kellogg's®Frosted Min-Wheats®.

[1] 2018 New Energy Solar, data representing impact over the 7.5 year life of the partnership agreement.

Disclaimer

Kellogg Company published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 13:26:06 UTC
