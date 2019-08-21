Kellogg : MorningStar Farms® Asks Americans to Lose Their "Veginity" with Colton Underwood

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MorningStar Farms®, maker of America's #1 veggie burger2, is partnering with Colton Underwood, popular Bachelor star and health enthusiast, to help America lose its "veginity."

To kick off MorningStar Farms' Lose Your Veginity campaign, Colton Underwood will host a plant-based party in New York City on August 21. Colton will share his favorite MorningStar Farms food, and will help attendees give plant-based eating a try for the first time.

"I wanted to start reducing the amount of meat in my diet, but like many people, I was a little bit wary of veggie protein," said Colton Underwood. "Luckily, my first time was with MorningStar Farms and it was so delicious I couldn't wait to do it again. Now I want to encourage everyone to lose their veginity with MorningStar Farms."

With more people than ever trying plant-based foods for the first time3, MorningStar Farms wants to help Americans lose their veginity in the most satisfying and delicious way possible. When someone's first time trying plant-based proteins is with MorningStar Farms, they're more likely to come back for more,4 thanks to the great taste, variety of options, affordable prices and how easy it is to find in stores.

With over 40 years' experience crafting plant-based foods, MorningStar Farms recognizes the importance of creating foods that taste great and fit a busy lifestyle. With Chik'n Nuggets, Corn Dogs, Chorizo Crumbles Breakfast Sausages, and much more, MorningStar Farms offers plenty of satisfying ways for America to lose its veginity, any time of the day.

On top of its ever-expanding range of products, MorningStar Farms is committed to being 100% vegan by 2021.

"We're proud to offer America's favorites made from plants – from our popular veggie burgers to sausage patties to our buffalo wings, you crave it, we have it," said Sara Young, General Manager at Kellogg's. "We want everyone's first time eating plant-based foods to be incredible, and our new Lose Your Veginity campaign is a fun, cheeky way to make sure Americans know we're ready to be their long-term plant-based partner."

For your chance to Lose Your Veginity with Colton Underwood and MorningStar Farms, follow @morningstarfarms.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

