By Dave Sebastian



MorningStar Farms, a division of Kellogg Co. (K) that makes vegetarian food, said Wednesday it is adding the "Incogmeato" plant-based meat product line onto grocery shelves in early 2020.

Among Incogmeato's products will be plant-based, ready-to-cook burgers, tenders and nuggets, MorningStar said.

MorningStar also produces plant-based burgers, sausage and corn dogs.

