Kellogg : Number of Cases Linked to Kellogg's Cereal Recalled on Salmonella Concerns Raised to 130

09/05/2018 | 06:41am CEST

By Maria Armental

About 30 more people have been sickened by a salmonella outbreak that forced Kellogg Co. (K) to recall more than 11 million boxes of Honey Smacks cereal, health officials said Tuesday.

That brings the total to 130 people believed to have been infected in 36 states since March, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

No deaths have been reported.

New York, California and Pennsylvania had the most cases linked to the outbreak, according to the CDC, but the number of illnesses tied to the outbreak could be higher, as there typically is a two- to four-week delay between a person becoming ill and the case being reported.

The latest figures include cases in which the illness was reported to have started on Aug. 7.

Kellogg recalled the sweetened puffed wheat cereal in June, but the CDC said the FDA "has become aware that recalled Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal is still being offered for sale."

The FDA, CDC and state and local officials continue to investigate the outbreak.

Salmonella typically causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Most people recover without treatment, but the illness can be fatal in children, elderly people or those with weak immune systems.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KELLOGG5.78%24 888
NESTLÉ-2.74%257 448
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-27.13%71 046
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-0.42%62 651
DANONE-4.76%53 969
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY24.95%28 211
