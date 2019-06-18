Kellogg : Plans Job Cuts Amid North America Reorganization --Update

By Micah Maidenberg and Colin Kellaher

Kellogg Co. is cutting jobs from its North American operation as it prepares to slim down the business by selling Keebler cookies and a range of other brands.

Around 150 salaried employees who work in the North American business will be let go, a spokeswoman said.

The reductions come as Kellogg works to sell its cookie businesses, including brands Keebler and Famous Amos, as well as fruit-snack products and ice cream cones to Italy's Ferrero Group. The $1.3 billion sale is expected to be completed by the end of July.

Selling the brands to Ferrero will shrink the company's operation in North America, requiring a "a simpler, more agile and right sized organization to support it," a Kellogg's spokeswoman said Tuesday. Around 1,900 people worked for the brands that Ferrero is purchasing from Kellogg, the Italian company said in April.

Kellogg employed 34,000 people around the world as of late December, up 1,000 compared with the year earlier, according to securities filings.

The reorganization of the North American business is expected to be complete by the end of next year, Kellogg said in a securities filing. The food maker expects to record about $35 million in pretax charges related to the move, including roughly $20 million in severance and other employee-termination benefits.

Last November, the company said it would restructure its North American operation to bring better focus on certain product categories and emphasize faster decision making. Like other food companies, Kellogg is trying to spark faster growth by investing in new brands and reimagine longtime products in its lineup.

Kellogg generated 65% of its $3.52 billion in sales in North America during its fiscal first quarter that ended in March.

The company has moved to remake operations in other regions. In May, Kellogg proposed a reorganization plan for Europe meant to simplify its business there and increase efficiency. That initiative is expected to cost Kellogg $57 million in cash, most of which is connected to severance and other termination expenses.

