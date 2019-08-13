Log in
Kellogg : Rice Krispies Treats® Creates New Sensory Love Notes With Autism Speaks

08/13/2019
Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats® Creates New Sensory Love Notes With Autism Speaks
Now there are even more ways to share love this back-to-school season
BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 13, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Continuing their commitment to love and inclusivity, Kellogg'sRice Krispies Treats® is partnering with Autism Speaks to create sensory Love Notes so children with autism can express and receive love in their own unique way during the school day.

Rice Krispies Treats believes every child needs love and support as they head back to school, developing writable wrappers in 2017 for parents and caregivers to send their children encouraging messages in their lunchbox. Last year, Rice Krispies Treats took a stand for inclusivity by partnering with the National Federation of the Blind to create accessible Love Notes in the form of Braille stickers and re-recordable audio boxes.

'This is a beautiful way to extend our Rice Krispies Treats Love Notes and showcase the many ways to express love and support as kids return to school,' said Kris Bahner, senior vice president of Global Corporate Affairs at Kellogg. 'This cause is very dear to me as a mom of a child with autism. I know firsthand that love and emotions aren't always easy for children on the spectrum to express and receive - but they need to feel it and share it as much as any other child.'

The sensory Love Notes come in a pack with four heart-shaped stickers to match the space on Rice Krispies Treats writable wrappers. The sensory stickers feature soft, smooth and bumpy textures - including fleece, faux fur, satin and velour - that are designed for children with autism who may enjoy tactile experiences. With 1 in 59 children diagnosed with autism in the U.S., even more kids will be able to feel the love from home this fall with the new sensory Love Notes. i

'We are dedicated to creating a more inclusive world for people with autism and are thrilled to partner with brands like Rice Krispies Treats that share a similar commitment,' said Lisa Goring, strategic initiatives and innovation officer at Autism Speaks. 'With the Love Notes campaign, we hope families will have more ways to share love and support with their children as they head back to school.'

The sensory Love Notes were inspired by children like S.J. Monville, a kindergarten student with autism. S.J. is relocating from a special needs school to a public school this year-a big transition for him during a season already filled with change. He will take on the new school year with love and support from his family, especially from his parents Kayla and Steele, and his grandparents.

To watch S.J.'s story and order your own sensory or Braille Love Notes at no charge, while supplies last, visit ricekrispies.com/lovenotes; and join Rice Krispies Treats in sharing love and support this back-to-school season with the hashtag #SoMuchToLove on social media. Everyone loves ooey, gooey, Snap, Crackle, Pop-ily Rice Krispies Treats crispy marshmallow squares, and now more children can love the messages that come along with them.

To learn the sensory challenges that may accompany autism, the signs to look for and how to create a more inclusive world, visit AutismSpeaks.org.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's®Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About Autism
Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. We know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. A combination of genetic and environmental factors influence the development of autism, and autism often is accompanied by medical issues such as GI disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances. Autism affects an estimated 1 in 59 children.

About Autism Speaks
Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. To find resources, join a fundraising walk or make a donation, go to www.AutismSpeaks.org.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

For further information: Renee Mailhiot, Renee.Mailhiot@edelman.com, 312-838-8301 OR Kellogg Company Media Hotline, media.hotline@kellogg.com, 269-961-3799

Disclaimer

Kellogg Company published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 13:06:07 UTC
