Kellogg : and the Global Foodbanking Network Partner on World Food Day to Help Feed Hungry Families

Kellogg Company and the Global Foodbanking Network Partner on World Food Day to Help Feed Hungry Families

Survey identifies 10 essential foods people should donate to foods banks in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 15, 2018 /CNW/ - Facing new evidence from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (UNFAO) that world hunger continues to risei, Kellogg Company today announced an innovative new partnership with The Global FoodBanking Network that will make it easier for people to fight hunger by donating the foods hungry families request most from food banks across the globe, including Canada.

In a world where we produce enough food for everyone, how can more than 850,000 Canadians (more than 36% of which are children and youth) be food insecure and require the services of a food bank each month?

The answer, according to Lisa Moon, The Global FoodBanking Network President and Chief Executive Officer, lies in our ability to get the right foods in the hands of the people who need it most.

'We don't always receive enough of the critical food items people need to put well-balanced meals on the table for themselves and their families,' said Moon. 'Items containing proteins, grains and fruits and vegetables are often not among what is donated. While every donation helps and our collective efforts to address hunger are making a difference for many, the new UNFAO study estimates that the number of undernourished people in the world has actually increased to 821 millioni. We all can and must do better.'

Together with The Global FoodBanking Network, Kellogg Company intends to do just that.

To help people better fight hunger, with the assistance of Kellogg, The Global FoodBanking Network surveyed hundreds of food banks in 26 countries and identified, by region, the 10 food items hungry families need most.

Today, Kellogg announced that beginning on World Food Day, October 16, and running through Giving Tuesday, on November 27, they will kick off a global food drive. To support the initiative, Kellogg has set a goal to donate 1.5 million servings of food, to food banks around the world through employee-led meal-packing events and numerous food drives across the globe.

'Kellogg is a company with heart and soul, and we are committed to doing our part to help fight hunger and feed people in need,' said Kris Bahner, Kellogg Company Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs. 'Through this worldwide effort - and armed with the results of the global survey - we can help ensure that not only more food, but the most needed foods, make their way into the homes of hungry families.'

According to The Global FoodBanking Network survey, the following foods are the most needed at food banks in Canada. Kellogg is encouraging people to donate any of these items to their local food bank, which can be found at: https://www.foodbanking.org/what-we-do/our-global-reach/

1. Canned meat/fish 2. Peanut butter 3. Shelf-stable milk 4. Canned vegetables 5. Canned fruits 6. Beans 7. Pasta 8. Pasta sauce, rice 9. Cooking oil 10. Cereal

'Food banks play a significant role in helping to maintain the growth and health of people that live in the communities they serve,' added Moon. 'We are thrilled to partner with Kellogg to address the specific needs of food banks in Canada and around the world.'

Each year on October 16, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations recognizes World Food Day, focusing on efforts to support food security and rural development. This year's theme - A #ZeroHunger World by 2030 is Possible - encourages collaborations like that between Kellogg and The Global FoodBanking Network to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #2, zero hunger by 2030.

During World Food Day 2017, Kellogg donated more than 1.1 million servings of food, and 539 employees volunteered 1,388 hours at events supporting 38 food banks in 22 countries. This work supports the company's Breakfasts for Better Days™ global signature cause platform, addressing food security and creating three billion Better Days by the end of 2025. Overall in 2017, Kellogg donated 570 million servings of food and created more than 637 million Better Days.

In Canada, specifically, Kellogg works with partners who are equally committed to the cause of hunger, including some of the world's leading hunger relief experts, such as Food Banks Canada and its network of 10 Provincial Associations and more than 500 affiliate food banks located across the country and Breakfast Club of Canada, to name a few.

