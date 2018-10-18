Kellogg is Celebrating Spirit Day with a Message of Belonging

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa Howell, Senior Vice President Human Resources, and Executive Sponsor, K Pride & Allies, shares her thoughts on Spirit Day and 'All Together Cereal.'

On Spirit Day, millions of people will join GLAAD and 'go purple' - either by wearing purple or changing their social media profiles - to show their support for LGBTQ youth and to take part in the largest, most visible anti-bullying campaign in the world.

Kellogg is an official sponsor of Spirit Day 2018 and together with our brands and employees, we are taking a collective stand against bullying to send a message of solidarity and acceptance to LGBTQyouth, by proudly 'going purple'.

New this year - in celebration of Spirit Day and for one day only, Oct. 18 - limited edition 'All Together' Spirit Day cereal boxes, will be available exclusively at Kellogg's New York City Cafe to mix favorite Kellogg's cereals together in celebration of belonging no matter how you look, where you're from, or who you love. All proceeds from Kellogg's 'All Together Cereal' will be donated to GLAAD.

As we developed 'All Together Cereal', K Pride & Allies, our Business/Employee Resource Group (B/ERG) dedicated to LGBTQ acceptance and equity, provided insight and guidance to ensure we thoughtfully shared a message of inclusion, equity and belonging. We try to approach all of our work through a thoughtful lens that reflects our founder's commitment to operating with humility and respect. Our B/ERGs help support strategic business initiatives and are a resource for innovation and idea generation.

At Kellogg, employees share their valuable insights to strategically achieve our business objectives and meet the needs of our consumers.

We have long been allies and supporters of LGBTQ employees, their families and the community. For more than 100 years, Kellogg has nourished families so they can flourish and thrive and the company continues to welcome everyone to the table.

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

