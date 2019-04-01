Log in
Add to my list  
Kellogg : to Sell Keebler, Other Brands to Ferrero for $1.3 Billion

04/01/2019 | 10:15am EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Kellogg Co. agreed to sell its Keebler cookie business and other snack and dessert brands to Ferrero Group for $1.3 billion in cash, as the packaged-food company seeks to shift its portfolio toward what it sees as products with better growth prospects.

Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg said in November it was considering the sale of the Keebler, Famous Amos and other cookie brands, as well as its fruit-snacks business. Ferrero is also buying Kellogg's pie crusts and ice cream cones brands.

"This divestiture is yet another action we have taken to reshape and focus our portfolio, which will lead to reduced complexity, more targeted investment, and better growth," Kellogg Chief Executive Steve Cahillane said in prepared remarks Monday.

The company hadn't prioritized promotions and innovation investments in the cookie and fruit snacks businesses in recent years.

Kellogg will keep the rest of its snacks business in North America, including Pringles, Cheez-Its and Rxbar, a protein bar.

Ferrero Group's lineup includes chocolate products from Fannie May, Nutella and, through its candy company, offerings such as Butterfinger candy bars and Lemonheads.

Last year, the brands Ferrero Group is buying generated about $900 million in net sales and an operating profit of $75 million, Kellogg said.

The deal, which is expected to close by the end of July, includes production facilities in Augusta, Georgia; Florence, Kentucky and in Louisville; Allyn, Washington; and in Chicago, Kellogg said Monday.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
KELLOGG -0.82% 56.84 Delayed Quote.0.65%
LONDON SUGAR -0.86% 324 End-of-day quote.-2.99%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 834 M
EBIT 2019 1 880 M
Net income 2019 1 325 M
Debt 2019 8 174 M
Yield 2019 4,02%
P/E ratio 2019 14,90
P/E ratio 2020 13,36
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
EV / Sales 2020 1,99x
Capitalization 19 723 M
Technical analysis trends KELLOGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 59,6 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven A. Cahillane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fareed A. Khan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James M. M. Jenness Director
Donald R. Knauss Lead Independent Director
Mary A. Laschinger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KELLOGG0.65%19 723
NESTLÉ18.92%291 929
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL24.66%72 093
DANONE11.67%52 783
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-24.18%40 107
GENERAL MILLS32.90%30 987
