Kellogg : to Sell Keebler, Other Brands to Ferrero for $1.3 Billion

By Micah Maidenberg

Kellogg Co. agreed to sell its Keebler cookie business and other snack and dessert brands to Ferrero Group for $1.3 billion in cash, as the packaged-food company seeks to shift its portfolio toward what it sees as products with better growth prospects.

Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg said in November it was considering the sale of the Keebler, Famous Amos and other cookie brands, as well as its fruit-snacks business. Ferrero is also buying Kellogg's pie crusts and ice cream cones brands.

"This divestiture is yet another action we have taken to reshape and focus our portfolio, which will lead to reduced complexity, more targeted investment, and better growth," Kellogg Chief Executive Steve Cahillane said in prepared remarks Monday.

The company hadn't prioritized promotions and innovation investments in the cookie and fruit snacks businesses in recent years.

Kellogg will keep the rest of its snacks business in North America, including Pringles, Cheez-Its and Rxbar, a protein bar.

Ferrero Group's lineup includes chocolate products from Fannie May, Nutella and, through its candy company, offerings such as Butterfinger candy bars and Lemonheads.

Last year, the brands Ferrero Group is buying generated about $900 million in net sales and an operating profit of $75 million, Kellogg said.

The deal, which is expected to close by the end of July, includes production facilities in Augusta, Georgia; Florence, Kentucky and in Louisville; Allyn, Washington; and in Chicago, Kellogg said Monday.

