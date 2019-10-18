Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kellogg Company    K

KELLOGG COMPANY

(K)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kellogg Company : Declares Regular Dividend of $0.57 per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 11:46am EDT

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.57 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on December 16, 2019, to shareowners of record at the close of business on December 2, 2019. The ex-dividend date is November 29, 2019. This is the 380th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

[K-DIV]

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-declares-regular-dividend-of-0-57-per-share-300941279.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KELLOGG COMPANY
11:46aKELLOGG COMPANY : Declares Regular Dividend of $0.57 per Share
PR
10:08aCanadian E.Coast LNG export plans progress with Pieridae's Shell deal
RE
09:31aKELLOGG COMPANY : Partners With GLAAD For Spirit Day, Launching New 2019 Edition..
AQ
10/17KELLOGG : Displays its Heart and Soul for Spirit Day; Donates $50,000 to GLAAD
PU
10/09Food Companies Put Supply Chains Under a Microscope -- Journal Report
DJ
10/08KELLOGG : partners with Boxed to launch disaster relief campaign for Omaha and I..
PR
10/07KELLOGG : Introducing TIG, the Newest Savory Snack Bar from the Makers of RXBAR
PU
10/07Traditional Snack Bars Face Nutty Conundrum -- WSJ
DJ
10/06Changing Snack Appetites Leave Granola Bars Behind -- Update
DJ
10/06Changing Snack Appetites Leave Granola Bars Behind
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group