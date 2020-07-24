Log in
Kellogg Company : Declares Regular Dividend of $0.57 per Share

07/24/2020 | 02:22pm EDT

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.57 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on September 15, 2020, to shareowners of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.  The ex-dividend date is August 31, 2020.  This is the 383rd dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

[K-DIV]

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-declares-regular-dividend-of-0-57-per-share-301099568.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


© PRNewswire 2020
